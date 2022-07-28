Severe Weather Alert Day: Flood threat continues

www.wymt.com
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains continue to be under the gun, not just for the potential for more heavy rain, but also the potential for damaging wind gusts as we head through the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. First thing’s first, because our...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues, severe weather possible later today
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know we are weather weary right now, but unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet. Severe weather is possible later this evening and tonight. Continue to stay weather aware. Today and Tonight. After starting the day with pockets of heavy rain, we should...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Please stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings this evening, overnight and Monday morning as showers and storms will be possible. This could lead to highwater issues in spots. A Flood Watch remains in effect. Tonight through Monday. Scattered showers and storms continue...
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at...
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a short, but much-needed break, rain is back to wrap up the weekend and the month. Thankfully, the rest of the evening should stay fairly calm. As we get deeper into the night, the clouds will start to increase and the rain chances pick up. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.
Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County.
‘We weren’t fully prepared for this one’: Wayland wades through water
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Wayland have been wading water since last week, after flooding poured through the area worse than they have witnessed in the last four decades. Homeowners say it was quick and unexpected, taking over the homes near Mill Creek Road, hitting many businesses and...
Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall
Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
Youngkin declares state of emergency after Southwest Virginia hit by another round of flash flooding
For the second time this month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to speed the response to flash flooding in Southwest Virginia. The governor's declaration Thursday evening allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people to assist with relief efforts in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The area was hit by flash flooding early Thursday morning, closing roads and forcing some evacuations and rescues of stranded residents. There have been no reports of deaths related to the flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southwest corner of the state until 10:00 Friday evening.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, and were impacted by severe flooding and mudslides that started on July 26, 2022, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in those counties can apply online, by phone or on the...
WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common. “The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state. FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a...
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
‘This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced’: Breathitt County communities deal with flash flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Significant flooding was reported in Breathitt County early Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for the southern half of the county due to torrential rain. “This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced, and it’s beyond the scale of anything that I’ve ever...
‘We lost everything:’ flooding causes devastating damage in Breathitt Co.
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Town Hill Road community in Jackson was underwater Friday evening. By Saturday morning, most of the water from the flooding had receded, making the devastating damage left behind extremely clear. Bethany Smith and Jesse Nickell were evicted from their home last month. They moved into...
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding. “This looks incredibly pristine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
