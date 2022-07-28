Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals crucial way MCU’s Fantastic Four will differ from previous adaptations

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed the one key way the forthcoming Fantastic Four film will differ from previous adaptations.

The iconic superhero foursome are set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ) in a forthcoming film, but little is so far known about the project.

Disney’s Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four back in 2019 when the company merged with Fox.

Previous adaptations of the Fantastic Four have included 2005’s Fantastic Four , which starred Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd.

The most recent adaptation came in 2015, and starred Michael B Jordan, Kate Mara, Miles Teller and Jamie bell. The film was poorly recieved and is considered a box office flop.

However, per The Hollywood Reporter , Feige has now revealed how the new adaptation plans to distinguish itself from past efforts: it’s not going to be an origin story.

“A lot of people know this origin story,” he said. “A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?

“We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

The new Fantastic Four movie was one of several projects discussed at the recent San Diego Comic Con.

Marvel outlined plans for two more “Phases” of films and TV shows, with the previously unannounced Phase Six comprising two new Avengers movies.

Feige also took the oppurtunity to clear up a mystery many Marvel fans had been wondering about since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 .