ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Security guard naps as leopard prowls past him in India

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpoVx_0gvpuq1300

A security guard in northern India was allegedly caught napping as a leopard prowled past.

Footage shows a man dozing at a table when the big cat emerges and walks past into the night.

The guard, said to be working at a helipad near a tourist spot, springs into life as soon as the cat is gone.

His bosses contacted local animal experts after the incident to try and ensure the leopard was caught, reports say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Big Cat#The Leopard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

The Independent

769K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy