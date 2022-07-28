ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 adults, 1 child displaced in east side fire

By Izzy Karpinski
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were slightly injured in a fire that displaced three adults and one child on Indy’s east side.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue (a few blocks southwest of Emerson Avenue and E. 21st Street).

Crews say heavy fire was showing when they arrived, and the fire was deemed under control in 15 minutes.

Three adults and one child have been displaced as a result. Two of the adults were taken to a hospital with what officials describe as “slight injuries.”

We expect an update from IFD later today.

