Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Now Posts Videos of Himself Shooting Rivals

Mark Mears
3d ago
I keep saying that it’s the right wingnuts that are threatening violence here is another example!!! Democrats are lame but they are not propagating death threats against their fellow Americans
Edward Scissorhand
3d ago
why is this about republicans, but, ppl has to make it look like democrats are the same, don't get us involved with republicans killings, bc you don't hear us being mesmerized by trump, we aren't going to take the credit for being the same has republicans, and we are totally different from them, and we can see what part you ppl are that wants to say that it is both side, no it's not both side
Guest
3d ago
I always stated that this man lost his mind and now here is proof. Lawyer that should be disbarred
