Central Arkansas Development Council helping residents pay high electric bills

By Donald Britton
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Central Arkansas Development Council in Texarkana, Arkansas, is helping low-income residents pay their high electrical bills.

With residents seeing higher than average utility bills, council leaders say the need is greater now than in the past.

“Families are getting hit hard everywhere they turn, and it’s not just electricity, but everywhere they turn. So any type of assistance is helpful,” said Paul Wells with CADC.

Arkansas eligible for summer food benefits for children

They determine the amount of assistance based on the individual’s needs. The program will continue across the area until they run out of funds.

Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Those interested in the program can find information on how to apply for assistance and eligibility requirements here .

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

