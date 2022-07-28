A traffic stop ended in a Gainesville Police K9 ripping out his eye. Terrell Bradley’s story is more than the police report

www.wuft.org
Dana Smith
2d ago
really...White,black,red,orange or purple. why such an out cry? He did not listen to the officer, he was told to stop. He was a felon with a weapon (not allowed to ever have), and was told the dog would be released..if he didn't stop. sorry I have no pity for a person breaking the law. Justice? He should be treated as any other person that has done the crime. Justice will be dealt in court. That is why we have a judicial court system. All the people..not just a few select people ALL
Reply
4
Comments / 2