Buffalo Bills offense may be explosive but receivers rank low in one NFL stat

One area that the Buffalo Bills’ explosive offense needs to find improvement in during the 2022 season is receivers being able to gain yards after the catch because for as explosive as the passing game is, the coveted YAC has been sorely lacking.

Last season, the Bills ranked 20th in the NFL with 1,757 yards that were deemed to have come after a catch was made. Not surprisingly, the Chiefs led the league with 2,700, and that total didn’t include the postseason.

Among the 14 teams who made the playoffs, only the Eagles (1,737) had a lower YAC total (or RAC, run after catch, as it is sometimes referred) than Buffalo.

As painful as it is, think back to the AFC divisional round loss to Kansas City and how important YAC was to what happened in that game. The Chiefs had 221 yards after the catch including 51 from Tyreek Hill on his 64-yard touchdown that gave KC a momentary 33-29 lead with 1:02 left to play.

While the Bills don’t have anyone in Hill’s class who can turn short passes into explosive big gainers (maybe Tavon Austin can be that player if he makes the team), Josh Allen said there are definitely ways to give his receivers more opportunities to make more of those plays, and it starts with him.

“I think that’s a quarterback stat, so I’ve got to do better with that in terms of ball placement,” Allen said. “Making sure I’m on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more RAC.”

Additionally, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can alter some of the passing concepts by using the middle of the field a little more.

“There are certain concepts that we run, it’s no secret - throwing outside the numbers, throwing the deeper, intermediate balls where guys are catching it and getting out of bounds,” Allen said. “It’s finding ways to get a few more slants, unders, in-cuts, where guys have the opportunity to catch and run, and again, it comes with ball placement and understanding different concepts.”

Individually, Stefon Diggs led the Bills in 2021 with 326 yards after catch, and that ranked just 52nd in the league. Cole Beasley was 60th with 305 yards. Cooper Kupp of the Rams was No. 1 with 846.

“That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch wasn’t very high last year,” Allen said. “Again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allowing our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.”

Diggs and Gabriel Davis are sure-handed, precise route runners, but neither is a true breakaway threat. Diggs’ career-best YAC total was 464 in 2020, the year he led the NFL in total receiving yards with 1,535.

The guys who could potentially help in this area are slot receivers Austin and Isaiah McKenzie, and rookie running back James Cook, though their roles in the offense have not yet been determined.

“We’ve talked about that, really since day one of the players coming back and that’s going to be a constant focus for us,” Dorsey said of the substandard YAC total. “I think that goes back to kind of how we want to play; we want to play fast with speed and that’s finishing runs and being explosive, making plays with the ball in our hands.”

It’s Gabe Davis from now on

When Davis showed up in Buffalo as a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, he was asked by the media which he preferred, Gabriel or Gabe. At the time he said Gabriel.

Well, now he’s had a change of heart, though it sounds more like “his people” changed his mind.

“My branding people said, ‘Oh, it would be easier to be Gabe’ and I’m like, ‘Whatever. Do whatever you want. I don’t care.’ Gabe, Gabriel. I’d rather have most people call me Gabe. My mom calls me Gabriel, but that’s like (when she’s angry at him). I’m good as Gabe.”

Buffalo Bills slot wide receiver position is wide open

Dorsey must have said 20 times during his 21-minute press conference that “it’s still early” and he’s right, it is. But at some point, the Bills need to start getting an idea of how the slot position will play out.

Beasley is gone, and Brandon Beane signed Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin, plus drafted Khalil Shakir. But the guy you probably should keep an eye on is someone who has been here right along: Isaiah McKenzie.

“I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s doing,” Dorsey said. “I think he’s been doing a great job just running routes, being where he needs to be for Josh, creating separation and doing things within our system to gain that comfort level with Josh.”

McKenzie has been with the Bills since 2018 and he has 95 receptions for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. Dorsey has been here since 2019 so he’s seen how valuable McKenzie has been in the limited duty he has received.

“I think he’s always had a niche on our team and it just continues to grow each year,” Dorsey said. “From where he came from his rookie year to where he’s at now, again, he just continues to get better each and every year and that’s all you can ask for from a player.”

Tim Settle is clearly the Buffalo Bills’ brashest talker

If the Bills have learned anything about the defensive tackle, it’s that he never shuts up. McKenzie has long been a motor mouth, but he has some serious competition this year from the free agent who was signed away from Washington.

“Lil’ Dirty (McKenzie) is loud, but he’s precise with it. He knows when to say something to me to get me going,” said safety Micah Hyde. “Tim’s just always loud. I think Tim wins the cake for being the loudest, but the most annoying? Lil’ Dirty for sure.”

No one on the Bills has listened to Settle more than Tremaine Edmunds because the two were teammates at Virginia Tech.

“Tim, he never changes up,” Edmunds said. “What you see now I don’t think is going to get no worse. He’s a good guy, man, he means well. That’s my my dog, man. We’ve been playing together since college days. I’m happy to be a part of this bond we got again. And like I said, he’s definitely a good person.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier just smiled when he was asked about Settle.

“Tim is a gregarious guy … you’re never going to sit in a room and not know he’s in the room,” Frazier said. “That’s one of the things we’ve learned about him. He’s tough, he’s hard-nosed, he’s a guy that’s gonna win his one-on-ones and we’re looking forward to seeing the quality addition he’s gonna be to our defense.”

Offensive line is a bit unsettled

The Bills have already been without two of their presumptive starters up front with left guard Rodger Saffold (ribs) and right tackle Spencer Brown (unknown) sitting out the first four sessions. Wednesday, right guard Ryan Bates was also absent, but that became apparent after coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters so there was no update on whether he is injured.

The Bills have had to press David Quessenberry, Greg Mancz and Tommy Doyle into first-team reps.

“I’ve been dealing with a rotational line my entire career and I’m just blessed that I’m able to be here and play with whoever they put in next to me,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “The difference is that it’s newer guys, it’s fresh guys where we didn’t have them last year. So, it’s a different vibe understanding how they’re communicating. So, it is what it is as long as we keep Josh clean, I don’t care.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills offense may be explosive but receivers rank low in one NFL stat