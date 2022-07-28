Heading to the Delaware beaches this weekend? What to know about live music, weather, more

Summer days and nights are flying by, but there are still so many memories to make as we head into this last weekend of July.

Lounging on the sand, flipping through that pile of books you promised yourself you'd read, planning picnics or barbecues − there's no better time to get to the Delaware beaches.

So, grab your buddies and turn up the summer tunes and make that weekend beach trip!

We've got you covered with all you need to know, whether you're making your way to Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or Bethany Beach.

For anyone looking to visit the Delaware beaches during the weekend of July 29, this guide will help answer questions ranging from COVID-19 guidance to weather to parking.

Staying safe at the beach during COVID-19 spike

Delaware public health officials announced in July that cases and hospitalizations were on the rise again in the First State. While this doesn't mean it's necessarily time to cancel all summer plans, the Division of Public Health is reminding residents and visitors to remain cautious.

The average of tests coming back positive as of July 26 was 20.6%, according to DPH data, which does not include at-home testing that is not reported to the state. The state reported that 148 people were hospitalized with COVID at that point.

Public health officials agree that the biggest tool protecting people from serious illness or death right now is vaccines and keeping up to date with boosters. In the First State, just over 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, which includes Delawareans who are vaccinated in other states.

Beyond staying up to date on vaccines, outside activities and get-togethers are still safer than cramming into indoor spaces unmasked, according to DPH.

However, if you do have plans to be indoors or around a lot of people, DPH is suggesting people wear masks, distance as much as possible and keep up a good hand-washing regimen. And if anyone starts to feel sick or knows they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should get tested and stay away from others in the meantime.

Here is some more basic advice to stay vigilant and avoid COVID this summer:

Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. And don't wait until the fall when the updated vaccines are expected to be available. You will likely still be eligible for those boosters then.

Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

There are no mask mandates, but DPH advises masking up in crowded indoor places or if you are at higher risk for illness.

Stay informed and turn to reliable sources for data, information, and treatment options like de.gov/coronavirus.

Want to know where to receive booster shots? Visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth .

Looking for some live music this weekend?

Outdoor concerts are one of the best ways to soak in all those summer feelings, and southern Delaware is packed with lots of live music options this last weekend in July.

On Saturday, the Ladybug Music Festival will be rocking out in downtown Milford from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. More than 35 musicians will be performing on stages throughout the town, and it's also a great opportunity to stop by some of your favorite small businesses.

For the full lineup, visit https://www.theladybugfestival.com/music.

Itching for some classic Jersey Boys-esque tunes? Then you can check out The Doo Wop Project, a group of five guys who will be harmonizing and getting audiences up on their feet at the Freeman Arts Pavilion on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.freemanarts.org .

And of course, the beach bandstands will once again host some excellent acts.

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand is planning to feature Good Shot Judy − a band that "specializes in delivering top-notch Classic Vocal Jazz and recreating the classic nightclub entertainment feel of Las Vegas in its prime" − on Friday night, Best of the Eagles tribute band on Saturday and the 80s dance party band M80 on Sunday.

Finally, a little break in the heat

After the past couple weeks of sizzling temperatures, some rain this week is finally breaking some of that heat. (A welcome change, especially for those who are attending the Delaware State Fair in Harrington, which is closing out its final days this weekend).

Still, beachgoers can expect temperatures in the mid-80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

While the weather is always changing quickly at the Delaware beaches, and it's wise to check the weather channel or an app before making your way onto the sand, here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

On Friday, the weather service reports a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a greater chance in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, the forecast should be partly sunny with a high temperature of 86.

More clouds will appear at night with a 40% chance of precipitation and a low of 71.

For now, though, it looks like Saturday and Sunday are promising to be good, sunny beach days.

Saturday is bringing mostly sunny skies with a high near 86 and a cool off in the evening around 70. Sunday has a nearly identical forecast, and any threat of rain isn't expected until late in the evening.

Beach parking and transportation

All resort towns from Lewes to Fenwick Island have their seasonal parking rules in place this summer.

Both Rehoboth and Lewes increased some parking rates this year . It is now a universal $3 per hour rate in Rehoboth, and Lewes is charging $1.50 downtown and $2.50 at the beaches.

Lewes has several free non-metered parking lots listed on its website, as well as metered lots and spaces on side streets.

When visiting Delaware State Parks like Cape Henlopen, parking is included in the entrance fee. However, it's wise to check the parks' Facebook pages where staff will post whether the park is closed due to full parking.

In Dewey Beach, parking is free in all permit-only and metered spaces Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m. only. All other days and times, you must pay to park on public streets.

(These free parking times coincide with family-friendly movie nights and bonfires in Dewey, events that continue throughout the summer).

Fenwick Island and South Bethany mostly require permits to park, but Fenwick offers free parking on its side streets after 4 p.m.

In Bethany Beach, all spaces are either metered or require a permit through Sept. 15.

Many of these towns and cities offer payment through the ParkMobile app.

For more about parking (or State Park fees), visit each beach town's website:

Consider taking the Beach Bus

Want to forget about parking or paying for gas? Take a bus to the beach. Parking is free at the park and rides in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.

The Beach Bus has already started its routes and will continue seven days a week until Sept. 11. The stops include Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City in Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown.

The cost to ride the bus is $2 per trip, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-day pass or $60 for a 30-day pass.

Traveling from northern Delaware or Kent County? The 305 Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach started last weekend. It runs Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5.

Riders taking this bus will pay $6 for one-way trips from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. A daily pass is $10 from New Castle County and $8 from Kent County.

If traveling around Bethany Beach, the town also offers a trolley with a single route that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs 25 cents per trip.

In Lewes, the new seasonal transit option Lewes Line cost $1 per ride. Stops include the two municipal beaches, downtown locations, the library and more. To learn more, visit www.ci.lewes.de.us/363/Lewes-Line .

What to expect at restaurants, beach businesses

Delaware’s beach towns are preparing for a summer that’s as busy – if not busier – than last year. Multiple hotel managers said they're on track to beat last year's records, and more visitors are spontaneously planning trips to the beach this year, rather than planning a long way out.

With these crowds comes the same but ever-important advice: Have patience, folks.

Many restaurants, bars, and others in the service industry are still facing staffing shortages. While some businesses are getting more help from international students than in the past two years when COVID-19 restrictions limited that workforce, several other factors are impacting the seasonal labor shortage this year – especially a lack of affordable housing.

This means diners could expect limited hours or longer wait times this summer.

It may be wise to make early reservations, follow your favorite spots on social media or call ahead to stay updated on any changes.

As far as outdoor dining, many beach towns found ways to continue that in the 2022 season, but that popularity may mean you have to wait longer for those coveted patio seats, too.

