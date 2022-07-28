ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State men's basketball team finalizing agreement to play Gonzaga in December

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Kent State is still attempting to finalize its 2022 non-conference men’s basketball schedule, but a second national power has reportedly been added to the December slate.

The Golden Flashes are finalizing an agreement to play at Gonzaga in December, according to a source close to the program. They had previously agreed to play at Houston during that same month.

Gonzaga finished first in the final 2021-22 Associated Press Poll with a 26-3 record during the regular season, while Houston was ranked 15th at 29-5. The Zags were upset by Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. They have advanced to the Final Four twice since 2017. The Cougars were eliminated by Villanova in the Elite Eight.

Kent State is scheduled to play two games at the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational set for Dec. 21-22 in El Paso, Tex. KSU will open against New Mexico State on Dec. 21, then play either North Carolina A&T or host UTEP the following day. A home game against Portland has also been scheduled for Nov. 14.

The Flashes are currently preparing for a trip to Australia, where they will play three exhibition games from Aug. 3-13.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent State men's basketball team finalizing agreement to play Gonzaga in December

