When do berry seasons peak around Vermont?

Vermont's blackberry, blueberry and raspberry seasons are quickly approaching, and in some parts of the state, picking in is full swing. The peak seasons for berries differ depending on the part of Vermont. Keep in mind that generally the further south you go in the state, the earlier the berries peak.

The three berries all have relatively short peak seasons, each lasting only for 2-3 weeks, according to the digital Pick Your Own calendar .

Here’s what you need to know to get the best berry harvest this year.

Blackberries

Blackberries generally ripen later than other berries and hit their peak from late August through September, according to the Pick Your Own calendar. The blackberry season tends to coincide with the beginning of fall, and Sunshine Valley Organic Berry Farm in Rochester notes that blackberries "might give us some late fruit if the weather cooperates and the first fall frost is not too early."

Blueberries

Vermont's blueberry season comes with many pick-your-own places. Vermont's blueberry season starts in July and can last until September, depending on the variety, according to a July 6 paper written by Bonnie Kirn Donahue, the UVM Extension Master Gardener. Currently, pick-your-own spots are open in the central and southern part of the state, such as Sunshine Valley Organic Berry Farm, Adams Berry Farm in Charlotte, and The Blueberry House in Bennington.

Peak blueberry picking in the northern parts of the state tend to be in the latter half of the season, with farm stands such as Chandler Pond Farm in Wheelock opening for blueberry picking in late July.

Raspberries

Raspberries peak in Vermont from late-August through mid-September, according to the Pick Your Own calculator. However, the raspberry season has already begun in many parts of the state.

Many pick-your-own farms offer both blueberries and raspberries, and picking can even overlap, such as at Adams Berry Farm and at Wellwood Orchards in Springfield. Raspberries are just beginning in the more northern parts of the state, and will peak later than the Champlain Valley and southern Vermont, with picking opportunities at the River Berry Farm in Fairfax advertised for the fall.

Although the Burlington area is in the northern part of the state, berries tend to follow the ripening patterns similar to southern Vermont because of the warmer nature of the area, according to Adams Berry Farm, which is located about 20 minutes outside of Burlington.

The Champlain Valley is sometimes referred to as the "banana belt" of the state. It is not rare to have a snowy day in Northern Vermont and blue skies in the Champlain Valley, according to Burlington Geographic, a collaboration of UVM and Shelburne Farms. This is in part due to the lake effect, which greatly effects the weather of the area, as stated by a National Weather Service paper written by Alexander Tardy. Take advantage of the "banana belt" by picking those berries sooner rather than later.

Kate O'Farrell is a reporter with the Burlington Free Press. You can contact her at KOFarrell@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: When do berry seasons peak around Vermont?