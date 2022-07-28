Eight adults, five children forced from homes after overnight fire in Macedon

13wham.com
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
RFD investigates overnight fire on Laser Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a house on fire on Laser Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The first crew that arrived and saw heavy fire from the front of the 2.5- story home and declared it a working fire. Additional crews were...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Crash slows traffic along officer's funeral procession route
Perinton, N.Y. — A crash on Route 31F is slowing traffic along the route of the post-funeral procession for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Fairport and South Lincoln roads, around the time the crowd began exiting the Blue Cross Arena after Mazurkiewicz's funeral service ended.
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
Rochester teenager in critical condition after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
westsidenewsny.com
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
One Dead in Bath Motorcycle Crash
One person was killed after a motorcycle accident occurred in the Village of Bath Friday afternoon. 29 year old Casey Getman is alleged to have attempted to pass between two vehicles on I-86 causing Getman to lose control of the vehicle and strike a guardrail. Getman was airlifted to Strong...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Downtown road closures Monday for fallen RPD officer's funeral
The funeral service for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street, will close some streets to traffic on Monday. Officials say drivers should be aware of the following road closures starting at 8 a.m. August 1:. Broad...
Saturday Morning Shooting in Geneva Sends Man to Hospital
Geneva Police need your help in a Saturday morning shooting investigation. Police say at around 1:35a they responded to the area of North Street near North Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 23 year old man with a gunshot wound in his back. Further...
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
BPD commissioner says Rochester officer's death hits close to home after recent shootings
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia attended Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral, along with about 30 Buffalo police officers. The commissioner said after three separate incidents where officers were shot at in Buffalo in the last four months, this funeral hit close to home. “It...
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
localsyr.com
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
'He was a hero': Rochester honors officer shot and killed in line of duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was many things to many, many people. A father. A husband. A grandfather. A Rochester Police officer for 29 years. An advocate for his peers as a leader in the police union. A guy who loved nothing better than hooking a...
'Please watch over us': Children eulogize slain RPD officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Anthony Mazurkiewicz was a hero to the community - and a hero to his family. All four of his children eulogized him Monday, sharing memories and what they'll miss about him. "We never, ever questioned his love for us because he showed it in all the...
