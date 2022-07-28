ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Saharan dust brings hot, hazy weather Thursday

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bBQA_0gvpivHq00

Saharan Sand is still in the atmosphere through this evening which will lead to overall dry conditions across Southwest Florida.

A stray shower is possible and the model trends them towards southwest Collier county. Otherwise expect near record heat as highs rise to 96 degrees, one away from tying the record.

The dust in the atmosphere begins to thin for Friday which will allow for a return of isolated thunder showers as high remains warm in the mid 90s.

