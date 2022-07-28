ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar

By Matthew Loh
Father Bernasconi's actions have prompted warnings from Catholic authorities and an investigation from the Crotone Prosecutor's Office.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

  • An Italian priest is being investigated for holding Sunday Mass at the beach in his trunks.
  • Father Mattia Bernasconi was seen conducting the service with a floating mattress as an altar.
  • Bernasconi was helping at a camp organized by an anti-mafia organization for high school students.

Italian authorities are investigating a priest who celebrated Mass on the beach with an inflatable air mattress as an altar.

Father Mattia Bernasconi, from the San Luigi Gonzaga parish in Milan, had been helping with a week-long camp for high school students organized by Libera, an anti-mafia organization, according to local media reports.

They visited a beach near Crotone on Sunday, where Bernasconi had planned to conduct Mass among some nearby pine trees, per the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

However, they couldn't find a proper spot in the forest, and were desperate to get some shade, Bernasconi said, per the outlet.

"It was very hot," he said, according to Corriere della Sera. "So we said to ourselves: Why not in the water?"

"A family heard us and gave us their mattress, which we transformed into an altar. It was beautiful, even if we got sunburnt," he added, per the outlet.

Photos soon emerged online of Bernasconi holding Mass in his swim trunks, with his arms outstretched over a floating air mattress in the sea. The act has prompted warnings from Catholic authorities and an investigation from the Crotone Prosecutor's Office.

A video of the incident shows a group of teenagers in swimsuits kneeling, squatting, or sitting in front of Bernasconi as they participated in the impromptu service.

Responding to the incident, the Archdiocese of Crotone-Santa Severina released a statement saying it was "necessary to maintain the minimum decorum and care for the symbols necessitated by the very nature of liturgical celebrations."

"In some special cases, during retreats, school camps, in vacation spots, it is also possible to celebrate Mass outside of a church," the statement read. " However, it is always necessary to contact the ecclesial leaders of the place where you are, to advise on the most appropriate way of carrying out a Eucharistic celebration of this kind."

According to the Italian newspaper Il Giorno, Crotone's chief prosecutor Giuseppe Capoccia said his office had launched an investigation into an "offense to a religious confession."

Bernasconi apologized for his actions in an interview with Corriere della Sella. "It was absolutely not my intention to trivialize the Eucharist or use it for other messages of any kind," he said.

He added that he believed the service was appropriate and respectful enough given the "simplicity and the poverty of the means."

When approached by Il Giorno, Bernasconi declined to comment further and said he wouldn't stand in the way of Capoccia's investigation.

Comments / 343

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

Mass can be held in caves on beaches wherever 2 or more of you have gathered in Gods name there is love...Gods church...to be grateful and loving and living with the words of our Lord can be done anywhere...as long as we have Faith...God will bless us and be with us through all the tragedies of HIS WORLD

Reply(159)
82
Ada Salazar
2d ago

I am Catholic and personally feel that spreading God's Word the way he was is a great idea. You never know, among the people that were listening, some may not have any knowledge and perhaps they may start to take interest in our Lord, Jesus. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
82
kasey cb
2d ago

He was probably too hot. Cut him some slack!! At the end of the day he is human just like everyone else. Too much heat is no good. People take religion too far. Do you think God cares about any of that stuff?? At least he cares enough for the faith to conduct a cermon. He could have cancelled then the way things are out there they would be complaining about that. They need to get over it for real!!!!!!

Reply
46
