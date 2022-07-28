Apple, Amazon.com And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $25.98 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.4% to $52.15 in after-hours trading.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported termination of merger agreement with Frontier. The Wall Street Journal reported that JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is nearing a deal to buy Spirit. Shares of Spirit Airlines gained 2.1% to $24.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Mastercard Incorporated MA to have earned $2.35 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares rose 0.8% to $346.00 in after-hours trading.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Daily active users for the company were 1.97 billion in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Monthly active users for the company were 2.93 billion in the second quarter, up 1% year-over-year. Meta shares dropped 4.7% to $161.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. AAPL to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $82.60 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $156.50 in after-hours trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3.7% to $147.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.12 billion. Amazon shares fell 0.3% to $120.60 in after-hours trading.
