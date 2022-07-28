Apple, Amazon.com And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $25.98 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.4% to $52.15 in after-hours trading.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported termination of merger agreement with Frontier. The Wall Street Journal reported that JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is nearing a deal to buy Spirit. Shares of Spirit Airlines gained 2.1% to $24.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Mastercard Incorporated MA to have earned $2.35 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares rose 0.8% to $346.00 in after-hours trading.