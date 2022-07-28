Rain possible Thursday, then it’s a beautiful weekend in Metro Detroit

www.clickondetroit.com
Tracking potential for storms in Metro Detroit that could bring strong, damaging winds and downpours
DETROIT – We’re tracking the potential for a few storms to develop through Monday afternoon. You can also expect showers ongoing through this afternoon, but they’ll be scattered across the Metro Detroit area. The storms will be moving in from the west and continuing eastward. There is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Showers, scattered storms start active week in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – After a few showers and storms Monday afternoon, we’re looking ahead to a more pleasant day Tuesday before more heat, humidity, and storms return Wednesday. Skies will stay mainly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday is a quiet and dry day with highs in the lower to mid-80s. The humidity will be down as well, making it feel very nice. That won’t last long, though, as heat and humidity really crank back up on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Possible showers, storms in Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
Another nice day is expected today, wrapping up what has been a pretty good weekend. But changes are on the way to start the work week. Aside from a few daytime clouds, we’ll have lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight should also be dry as a front approaches from the west. Lows will be in the middle 60s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Showers, storms return to start the workweek
After a great weekend, we are looking ahead to a somewhat active start to the workweek. Skies stay clear tonight as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 60s. This quiet night will lead into a quiet start to your Monday. But it doesn’t stay that way for long.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Square One Pizzeria named Vote 4 the Best winner
This week we are revealing the winners of the Vote 4 the Best contest, which were picked by viewers. When it comes to the best Independent Pizza category, Square One Pizzeria in Mt. Clemens is taking home the bragging rights. Square One Pizzeria’s owner Tim Elvidge appeared on Live In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
EAT Detroit experience back after 2-year hiatus to benefit SAY Detroit
DETROIT – Eat Detroit’s city-wide foodie experience is back after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take place Wednesday (Aug. 3) to benefit SAY Detroit and its initiatives. It’s presented by the Somerset Collecon, Michigan Center for Ferlity and Women’s Health, Archoke Garlic Foundaon, and Moran & Company,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Motown Amplify The Sound Detroit winner of 2020 joins us for Music Monday
You watched her perform on Local 4 during the Ford Fireworks celebration, and now she is back to promote her new single. Brittney B. Hayden’s love for singing came from her parents. The Detroit local said her dad loves to sing. Brittney remembers her dad singing with so much passion and her mom playing the piano in the church. With two musically inclined parents, it was destiny for Brittney to become the singer she is today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Winners of Vote 4 The Best are Here!
Finally after hundreds of thousands of votes, all the winners of Vote 4 The Best 2022 can be viewed below!. FOR BUSINESSES: Winners and Top 5, we have graphics for you to use on your website and social media HERE. Window clings are also available to be mailed out to Winners and those who placed in the Top 5. If you want to order a Winner’s Plaque, CLICK HERE.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football documents Pure Michigan summer trip
ANN ARBOR – The Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday after a jam-packed 10-day Summer Tour. Each year, the Michigan football program takes a trip to enjoy some downtime as a group. Destinations in years past have included France, Italy and South Africa. But this year the team stayed in Michigan, exploring all the state has to offer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Celebrating Detroit Zoo’s 94th birthday with some adorable animal photos
The Detroit Zoo opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1928. Some of the original habitats that the zoo had back in the 1920s were bear and lion dens, an elk yard, raccoon and wolverine habitats, and stocked lakes. The Detroit Zoo also has one of the largest polar bear exhibits in the world.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tony Hawk’s mission to get kids skateboarding in Detroit is paying off
DETROIT – Tony Hawk is known worldwide, not just for what he can do with a skateboard, but for his skateboard project that has given over $10 million to 600 skatepark projects, including right here in Detroit. Local 4′s Victor Williams is a skateboard enthusiast himself. His tricks in...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Average gas price starts to dip below $4 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where
DETROIT – The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan’s average cost for a gallon of gasoline sits at $4.22, down 20 cents from last week. Some counties are seeing an average of less than $3.99 a gallon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Mo Pop is back along with several other summer festivals to check out this weekend. Hastings Street (Music Hall), through Sunday: This locally produced musical explores Detroit’s Black Bottom community. Set in 1949, Hastings Street tells the story of a family fighting for their own city as urban renewal initiatives start to uproot their lives. With a creative team and cast of local artists, don’t miss the world premiere of a story that showcases the true Detroit spirit. Showtimes and tickets here.
