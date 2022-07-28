Oconee Co Elections Board calls for Sec of State to investigate signatures on candidates’ petitions

Georgia voting (Jessica McGowan)

The Oconee County Board of Elections and the Oconee County Republican Party are calling on the Secretary of State to investigate signatures on petitions aimed at getting independent candidates Ryan Repetske and Melissa Eagling on the November election ballot.

The Elections Board earlier this week certified the signatures and they will be candidates for School Board in November, but the Elections Board says there are indications at least 140 petition signatures might have been bogus and illegally submitted.

Repetske will face Republican Amy Parrish for Post 2 on the School Board in Watkinsville; Republican Ryan Hammock will be challenged by Melissa Eagling for Post 3.

