ARK is ready to move: Real estate business's new location opens next week

On Tuesday afternoon, the main floor of 301 S. Sandusky Ave. was a construction zone.

Thick paper and dust covered the new flooring. A contractor was working in one corner, while owner Alexa Kamenik was painting a small room in the back.

But by Wednesday, it will be the new home of ARK Realty.

"Ready or not, here we come," Kamenik said.

The main area will have space for 10 agents — "they tend to come and go as they need to" — and two extra desks, plus one for Kamenik toward the back, she said.

Currently, ARK Realty's office is at 116 W. Perry St.

"It's hard to leave that emotionally, but it was a good business decision," Kamenik, an Ashland resident, said.

Originally, ARK shared the building with Tami Tima's business, Old Crawford Land Title Agency. Last year, that business moved to 133 S. Sandusky St.

The West Perry Street office was "just really big," Kamenik said, too big for just her business.

That property has been sold to someone who plans to use it as a residence. "They're already doing some work in there, so it's going to be great," she said.

She first started thinking about moving last fall, and considered the building at 301 S. Sandusky Ave., which at the time was occupied by Castle Coin Shop and Castle Auctions and Appraisals.

"I'd heard they were looking for a bigger place," Kamenik said.

"This is a very nice location — right downtown and on the strip," she said.

It's walkable, and should see plenty of foot traffic.

At first, she asked the owners of Castle Coin Shop, sisters Missie Striker and Mandy Paez, if they'd be interested in swapping buildings, not aware they were renting theirs. "They wanted to stay on the main strip," Kamenik said.

Eventually, she tracked down the building's owner and asked about purchasing it, but decided to wait, not wanting to force the other business out. About six months passed. She looked at other buildings, but those didn't work out.

"Then this all worked out — like perfect timing," Kamenik said. Striker and Paez were able to purchase 132 S. Sandusky Ave., and moved their business there earlier this summer. "They are super-happy down there, like they are thrilled. And I'm so happy for them."

As part of the transaction to purchase 301 S. Sandusky Ave., she also bought two other buildings, giving her some commercial rental spaces. She started work to renovate the building in late May.

Kamenik's design plans for the new office are still coming together, but she hopes to have the building open during the Bratwurst Festival, Aug. 18-20, to show it off.

"I have thousands of things pinned on a Pinterest board for my vision, so we'll see if I can pull it together," Kamenik said.

