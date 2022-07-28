ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ideum & Gensler DXD collaborate on project for Jackie Robinson Museum

By Charlotte Coates
blooloop.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blooloop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Rachel Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Interior Design#Dxd#Ideum Gensler#Gensler Dxd#Ebbets Field#The Brooklyn Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Community Policy