ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale Public Schools adding new bus routes, early release day for 2022-23 school year

By Emma Claybrook
KHBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Springdale, AR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#High School#Bus Driver#New Start#Springdale Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy