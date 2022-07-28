ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne, VT

How to watch Elise Berger and US women's national baseball team

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Shelburne, Vermont's Elise Berger and the United States' women's national baseball team embark on a five-game friendly series against Canada starting Thursday.

The 20-woman roster was finalized on Monday after a training session at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Berger, eight newcomers to the team, previously played for the developmental team and currently competes with the 16-under Bases Loaded Baseball & Softball Academy, a travel program based in Williston.

The series will be played in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Thursday, July 28

Game 1

Location: Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Stream: Baseball Canada YouTube.

Friday, July 29

Game 2

Location: Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Stream: Baseball Canada YouTube.

Saturday, July 30

Game 3

Location: Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Time: 1 p.m. eastern.

Stream: Baseball Canada YouTube.

Sunday, July 31

Game 4

Location: Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Stream: Baseball Canada YouTube.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 5

Location: Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Time: 1 p.m. eastern.

Stream: Baseball Canada YouTube.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau.

