Letter to the editor: Look at both sides of abortion ban

As a former assistant prosecutor in Stark County, I still am haunted by a few cases. Here is one of them.

The mother of a 12-year-old female was in the hospital giving birth to her third child. The father was the man she had lived with for several years. While the 12-year-old's mother was in the hospital, the man (not her father) had sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old. She told no one.

Several weeks later, her mother took her to the pediatrician for a cough and runny nose. The pediatrician performed a pregnancy test on the 12-year-old. It came back positive, and the 12-year-old identified the mother's live-in boyfriend as the father. She was eight weeks pregnant.

She was interviewed before trial, and I will never forget the interview. The despair the child had on her face still haunts me. She was a gangly girl with glasses too large for her petite face. She told the interviewer she had no friends, and that after school, she just went to her room and went to bed. She was sobbing about the life she had, and her future.

It is too late for her to have an abortion under Ohio law. If you support the politicians who have added to the misery of children like this child, you need to stop and think about the cruelty of your actions.

Kathleen O. Tatarsky, Canton