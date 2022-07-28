SMBs Struggle to Balance Global Expansion with Local Compliance

www.pymnts.com
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
B2B Payments and Invoicing Networks Help Small Suppliers Grow Into Larger Suppliers
The goal of any business is to grow. Within the B2B realm, all suppliers want to serve as many buyers as they can as an increasing amount of commerce moves online. At the same time, these suppliers want assurance they can be paid in a timely fashion. Brandon Spear, CEO...
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
ClickBank CFO: Localized Payments, Streamlined FX, Key to Global Expansion
At first glance, eCommerce platforms are made for the global economy. They are extensible, cross borders and rely on digital means to bring buyers and sellers together to get goods displayed, advertised and available on a worldwide stage. But behind the browsing and the buying lies a wealth of complexity.
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
Today in B2B Payments: GrubMarket Adds IOT Pay to Enter Financial Services; Coinshift Teams With Cryptocurrency Crowdfunder EarthFund
Today in B2B payments, Mashreq debuts non-banking services initiative for small businesses while Montway Auto Transport debuts a digital platform. Plus, ACH network moves 7.5 billion payments thanks to growth in same-day transactions, Amex debuts Global Pay for increased cross-border payment capabilities and inflation has CFOs eyeing top-line metrics more closely. Also, Grapple and My Accounts team up on small business funding and enhanced truck part search tool reduces down time.
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
India Expands Compulsory eInvoicing to Plug Revenue Leaks
Businesses in India with an annual turnover of Rs 10 crore and above will be mandated to use electronic invoicing as of Oct. 1 in a move by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) intended to plug revenue leakages and facilitate compliance. Currently, eInvoices are compulsory for...
Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform
Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
Credit Crunch Looms for Auto Lenders as Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures Intensify
The credit crunch looms for auto lenders — perhaps most imminently for those lending to the subprime market. To that end, and as noted Tuesday (Aug. 2) by sites such as Seeking Alpha, Credit Acceptance, which helps auto dealers offer vehicle financing — including to consumers who have less-than-stellar credit profiles — has sounded a warning about near-term prospects of seeing timely payments on recently-extended loans.
Lack of Crypto Talent Is Everyone’s Concern, Not Just EU Regulators
Last week, PYMNTS reported that José Manuel Campa, chair of the European Banking Authority (EBA), had voiced concerns over regulators’ inability to hire and retain the talent needed to oversee the crypto assets market. Part of the challenge for regulators is that the knowledge and experience necessary to...
Grocers, Meal Kit Makers Step Up as Frugal Consumers Battle Inflation
As consumers resign themselves to paying more for everyday essentials, dining out and ordering in are quickly becoming luxuries they can do without. Suddenly, it seems, preparing a meal at home — whether that means microwaving or mise en place — has regained some of the cachet it lost during the darkest days of the pandemic.
Tech Boosts Efficiency Throughout Supply Chain
From aggregating freight to improving routing and providing visibility throughout the process, digital technology is helping companies in the transportation and logistics industry make the most of their trucks, trailers and other assets. During companies’ quarterly earnings calls held over the last couple of weeks, executives highlighted the investments being...
Coty, Ant Group Push Travel Retail Convenience via Digital Payments
Beauty and fragrance company Coty and Ant Group will ramp up their digitization efforts through a partnership that makes Coty the first beauty company in travel retail to support Alipay and other digital payment methods, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. The global partnership relies on cross-border mobile...
The Saudi Sandbox Revolution: How Experimentation Is Driving Innovation in the KSA
PYMNTS recently reported on the state of the FinTech ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as part of a series on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). That report highlighted the integral role that the kingdom’s financial authorities have played so far in cultivating Saudi Arabia’s promising FinTech sector.
Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global
Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
Coinshift Partners With Crypto Crowdfunder EarthFund
Crypto treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift announced Tuesday (Aug. 2) that it has formed a partnership with decentralized crowdfunding platform EarthFund. According to a news release, the partnership will see Coinshift help secure and manage the treasuries for all projects in the EarthFund ecosystem. Coinshift CEO Tarun Gupta said...
Market Manipulation Makes Crypto Investing a Risky Business
If you’re concerned about paying for goods in crypto due to its price volatility, it’s worth noting that a fair bit of that price volatility isn’t just the herd stampeding in one direction or another. Just as there are good reasons many cryptocurrencies can see prices rise...
