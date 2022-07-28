Bridesmaid-To-Be Sparks Debate Over Dress Groom Picked For Her

www.tyla.com
'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'
We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
Real Meaning Behind Indiyah And Dami's Baby Name Revealed
One of the most anticipated challenges every season of Love Island is the baby challenge, and this year's edition did not disappoint!. The baby challenge sees the Love Island contestants put their relationships to the rest by looking after a fake baby for an entire day, naming it, and caring for it in all the usual ways. Watch below:
Love Island Fans Say Dami Is 'Brave' For Mentioning Ex In Romantic Speech
The Love Island 2022 finale has begun and viewers at home watched as the couples read their declarations of love to each other. However one detail in Dami Hope's speech for Indiyah Polack has left fans calling him 'brave'. Watch below. As the other finalists watched the romantic moment unfold,...
First Look: Gemma And Luca Left Stunned As Ekin-Su And Davide Pack On The PDA
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were left stunned when their fellow Love Island 2022 finalists packed on the PDA after an emotional speech. Watch the first look below:. Today marks the last ever episode of the current series and to celebrate the occasion, islanders are invited to take part in a salsa lesson.
Beyonce Releases Heartfelt Statement To Fans After Album Leak
Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt with her fans after her new album Renaissance leaked online earlier this week. The music icon's new album officially dropped on streaming services and stores on Friday (29 July) however, the 16-track collection was uploaded to file sharing websites two days early on Wednesday.
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rochelle And Marvin Humes Renew Their Wedding Vows For Their Tenth Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for Marvin and Rochelle Humes, who have renewed their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary. Ten years to the day the couple tied the knot, the JLS singer and former Saturdays star renewed their vows on Wednesday (27 July) at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace, Hello! reports.
Why Joe Swash Redesigned Stacey Solomon's Ring Days Before Their Wedding
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon tied the knot last weekend in a beautiful ceremony at their home, Pickle Cottage. Before the big day, Stacey, 32, had been updating followers on all the important preparations for the weekend, including beauty prep, decor and her brand new hair 'do. Stacey also told...
Love Island's Jacques Deletes All Photos Of Paige On Instagram
After promising he would wait for her until she left the villa, former Love Island star Jacques O'Neill appears to have deleted all photos of Paige Thorne from his Instagram. During his shock exit earlier this month, Jacques told the Welsh beauty that he would love to make her his girlfriend, and would hopefully get his chance to do so when she returned to the outside world.
Ana De Armas Feted At Deauville; ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Heads Into Production (Exclusive); Edinburgh Juries Set; ‘Mr Limbo’ Deal (Exclusive); Viaplay Original; Blue Ant Promotions — Global Briefs
Click here to read the full article. ‘Blonde’ Star Ana De Armas To Be Feted At Deauville Andres Dominik’s buzzed about Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11) after its Venice world debut, where lead actress Ana de Armas will be feted with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. Cuban-born De Armas’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years on the back of performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, and most recently The Gray Man. Past recipients of the Hollywood Rising Star Award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012),...
NFL・
Love Island First Look: Fans Convinced Davide Is Going To Drop The L-Bomb Tonight
Love Island fans are convinced that Davide is going to drop the L-bomb in Thursday (28 July) evening's episode. Viewers have been left in total excitement after the first look clip appeared to show Davide about to say those three words. The episode sees the remaining couples head off for...
Love Island Fans 'In Tears' Over Andrew's Comment To Baby
Love Island viewers are in tears over Andrew discussing Tasha's 'super power' during Wednesday (27 July) evening's episode. Wednesday's ep saw the return of the baby challenge, which sees the couples each given a toy baby to look after for the day. As part of the challenge, the girls headed...
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Romeo Beckham Begs Mum To Change Cheeky Caption On Clip Of David
Romeo Beckham has begged for his mum, Victoria Beckham, to change the caption on a recent Instagram video after she discussed seeing husband David Beckham's 'worm'. The clip shows the retired footballer, 47, getting down on the ground to perform the worm, which Victoria claims she had never seen before.
It's Official: Big Brother Is Coming Back
ITV has confirmed that Big Brother, one of the biggest and most significant reality competition series from the 2000s, will be back next year. The network confirmed the series' return with a short sneak peak featuring the iconic eye logo and theme music during the Love Island 2022 finale. Big...
Becky Hill Responds To Body-Shaming Comments Following Euros Performance
Becky Hill has hit back at trolls who body shamed her after she performed at the Euro 2022 Final in a silver, bejewelled bodysuit. The singer, 28, strutted her stuff ahead of the final that saw England's Lionesses emerge victorious over Germany, winning the competition for the first time ever.
Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson Had 'Suicidal Thoughts' After Giving Birth
Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson has opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts after the birth of her first baby. Anna, 41, is mum to son Vincenzo and daughter Eleanora who she shares with husband Alex Di Pasquale. While Anna has now recovered from her experience with postpartum depression,...
