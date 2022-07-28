Stranger Things Writers Respond To Editing Claims After Fans Convinced Moment Was Changed

www.tyla.com
Real Meaning Behind Indiyah And Dami's Baby Name Revealed
One of the most anticipated challenges every season of Love Island is the baby challenge, and this year's edition did not disappoint!. The baby challenge sees the Love Island contestants put their relationships to the rest by looking after a fake baby for an entire day, naming it, and caring for it in all the usual ways. Watch below:
First Look: Gemma And Luca Left Stunned As Ekin-Su And Davide Pack On The PDA
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were left stunned when their fellow Love Island 2022 finalists packed on the PDA after an emotional speech. Watch the first look below:. Today marks the last ever episode of the current series and to celebrate the occasion, islanders are invited to take part in a salsa lesson.
Love Is Blind Host Explains Why You Never See Plus-Size Contestants On The Show
Love is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey has addressed a key concerns among viewers about the lack of plus-sized contestants. When the most recent season of the hugely popular Netflix reality series dropped in February, fans were excited to see the pods reopen once again with a host of diverse contestants looking for love.
First Look As The Baby Challenge Returns Tonight On Love Island
Love Island fans are already preparing themselves after a first look at tonight's episode revealed that the infamous baby challenge will return to the villa. Yes, the Islanders will be tasked with naming, dressing, feeding, comforting and playing with their babies, as their skills as parents are being put to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.
Love Island First Look: Fans Convinced It's Over For Ekin-Su And Davide
The Love Island final is almost upon us and after a summer of love in all its highs and lows, the islanders will be voting for the least compatible couple. It's all going down in tonight's episode when the couples will have to assess each other's relationships – which all seem to be going well – then make a difficult decision. Watch below:
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Mum's Warning After Getting Daughter's Birth Mark Removed
Mum and reality star Helen Briggs has issued an important warning to other parents after she had a birthmark on her daughter removed. The Ex on the Beach contestant took to Instagram to explain that her daughter Ocean had a 'birthmark' on her chest that began to grow. Briggs is...
'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'
We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
Viewers Call Love Island A Fix As Finale Results Are Revealed
Love Island fans are convinced that the show is 'rigged' after the couples in third and fourth place were revealed in tonight's finale. In third place were Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and in fourth place came Asha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page. Watch below:. The news was revealed during...
Alfie Boe Responds After Love Island's Ekin-Su Says She 'Doesn't Know Singer' In Private Performance
Last night's episode of Love Island saw Ekin-Su and Davide go on their tear-jerking final date where the popular couple confessed their love for one another. The incredible date featured a performance from English tenor Alfie Boe, and while she clearly loved it, Ekin-Su didn't know who he was. Watch a clip from the emotional final date below:
Rochelle And Marvin Humes Renew Their Wedding Vows For Their Tenth Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for Marvin and Rochelle Humes, who have renewed their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary. Ten years to the day the couple tied the knot, the JLS singer and former Saturdays star renewed their vows on Wednesday (27 July) at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace, Hello! reports.
It's Official: Big Brother Is Coming Back
ITV has confirmed that Big Brother, one of the biggest and most significant reality competition series from the 2000s, will be back next year. The network confirmed the series' return with a short sneak peak featuring the iconic eye logo and theme music during the Love Island 2022 finale. Big...
Love Island Fans 'In Tears' Over Andrew's Comment To Baby
Love Island viewers are in tears over Andrew discussing Tasha's 'super power' during Wednesday (27 July) evening's episode. Wednesday's ep saw the return of the baby challenge, which sees the couples each given a toy baby to look after for the day. As part of the challenge, the girls headed...
Michael Owen Breaks Silence Following Love Island Final
Michael Owen has spoken out for the first time following the Love Island final, in which his daughter Gemma, 19, and her partner Luca, 23, were named as the runners-up of the season. The pair managed to beat couples Indiyah & Dami and Andrew & Tasha in the final public...
Love Island's Luca Bish Spotted On Another Reality TV Show
One of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island is 23-year-old Luca Bish, and now fans have spotted him on another reality show. Namely, the Channel 4 policing show Night Coppers, which aired on Tuesday (26 July) and featured him walking around in an elf costume. Night Coppers takes a...
Lioness Jill Scott Shares 'Yellow Card' Inside Joke With Prince William
Lioness Jill Scott has shared her inside joke with Prince William as football fans across the country celebrate England winning the Euro 2022 final. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with joy during the game and made his way down to the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
The Chase Star Jenny Ryan Looks Unrecognisable As She Debuts New Hair
The Chase star Jenny Ryan has switched up her hair style – and she looks amazing. Jenny, 40, usually sports her signature red hair colour, but recently showed off a brand new blonde hair 'do at an event in London. Posing on the red carpet for Sister Act: The...
Kate Ferdinand Thanks Fans For Their Well-Wishes Following Baby Loss
Kate Ferdinand has thanked her followers for all of their support following news she has suffered a miscarriage. Kate, 31, took to Instagram last week, where she told followers that she and husband Rio Ferdinand had sadly lost a baby at 12 weeks. Posting after taking some time off social...
