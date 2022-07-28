Man killed in rollover crash in Pittsburgh; police say foul play possible

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood late Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lawson Street and Midtown Square.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the man, who was already dead.

Pittsburgh police said they are investigating the possibility of foul play, but were unable to provide more details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group