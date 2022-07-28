ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in rollover crash in Pittsburgh; police say foul play possible

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood late Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lawson Street and Midtown Square.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the man, who was already dead.

Pittsburgh police said they are investigating the possibility of foul play, but were unable to provide more details.

The investigation is ongoing.

