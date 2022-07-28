NORTHWOODS BASS LEAGUE: Week Nine

Week 9 Results

Musser Lake Flowage

July 19, 2022

“We once again had a bit of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but we made it through to 9 p.m.,” said Skip Sommerfeldt, secretary/treasurer for the Northwoods Bass Anglers of Price County.

Most Bass (all largemouth bass)

Glen Balsavich, 2 bass, 4.8 pounds.

TIE: Jon Werkmeister, 2 bass, 4.5 pounds.

TIE: Skip Sommerfeldt, 2 bass, 4.5 pounds.

Chris Schloer, 2 bass, 4 pounds.

Harv Barylski, 2 bass, 3.8 pounds.

Longest Bass (all largemouth)

Glen Balsavich, 15.8 inches

Skip Sommerfeldt, 15.7 inches

Jon Werkmeister, 15.5 inches

Angler / Week 9 Points / League Total

Skip Sommerfeldt / 7 / 52

Glen Balsavich / 12 / 50

Chris Schloer / 4 / 44

Jon Werkmeister / 7 / 42

Eric Sitte / 2 / 31

JD Draxler / 0 / 27

Art Reinhardt / 2 / 21

Gary Slagle / 0 / 16

Ray Werkmeister / 0 / 14

Wayne Balsavich / 0 / 12

Phil Lindberg / 2 / 10

Collin Luhtala / 0 / 9

Harvey Barylski / 2 / 2

Schedule:

July 26: Upper PF Flowage

Aug. 2: Phillips Chain

Aug. 9: Crowley Flowage (5:30 p.m. start time)

Aug. 16: Soo Lake (Note – 5:30 p.m. start time)

Aug. 23: Pixley Flowage (5:30 p.m. start time)