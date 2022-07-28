NORTHWOODS BASS LEAGUE: Week Nine
Week 9 Results
Musser Lake Flowage
July 19, 2022
“We once again had a bit of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but we made it through to 9 p.m.,” said Skip Sommerfeldt, secretary/treasurer for the Northwoods Bass Anglers of Price County.
Most Bass (all largemouth bass)
Glen Balsavich, 2 bass, 4.8 pounds.
TIE: Jon Werkmeister, 2 bass, 4.5 pounds.
TIE: Skip Sommerfeldt, 2 bass, 4.5 pounds.
Chris Schloer, 2 bass, 4 pounds.
Harv Barylski, 2 bass, 3.8 pounds.
Longest Bass (all largemouth)
Glen Balsavich, 15.8 inches
Skip Sommerfeldt, 15.7 inches
Jon Werkmeister, 15.5 inches
Angler / Week 9 Points / League Total
Skip Sommerfeldt / 7 / 52
Glen Balsavich / 12 / 50
Chris Schloer / 4 / 44
Jon Werkmeister / 7 / 42
Eric Sitte / 2 / 31
JD Draxler / 0 / 27
Art Reinhardt / 2 / 21
Gary Slagle / 0 / 16
Ray Werkmeister / 0 / 14
Wayne Balsavich / 0 / 12
Phil Lindberg / 2 / 10
Collin Luhtala / 0 / 9
Harvey Barylski / 2 / 2
Schedule:
July 26: Upper PF Flowage
Aug. 2: Phillips Chain
Aug. 9: Crowley Flowage (5:30 p.m. start time)
Aug. 16: Soo Lake (Note – 5:30 p.m. start time)
Aug. 23: Pixley Flowage (5:30 p.m. start time)
