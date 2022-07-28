Nelson, Ames, Bahr tops in XR series

ASHLAND — A season-high 120 entries from seven states and two Canadian provinces came to the ABC Raceway for the second annual 444 Memorial on July 21. The program doubled as night number four of the five-night XR Northern Storm Series.

A huge crowd was on hand to watch Dale Ames of Huron, South Dakota, win the WISSOTA Modified feature in his first-ever visit. Darrell Nelson of Hermantown, Minnesota, won for the 10th time at Ashland but his first in a WISSOTA Late Model, and Tony Bahr of Haugen winning his WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature win here.

The event was held in honor of the late Tanner Byholm, a young third-generation WISSOTA Modified driver who raced regularly at ABC but tragically lost his life in an aircraft accident in February 2021. The evening’s purses and bonuses were themed by Byholm’s “444” number.

“This is all for Tanner,” Nelson said of his special moment in Victory Lane afterwards as he paid tribute to the Byholm family and received winner’s trophies from both the family and the WLMCS, as well as the $2,444 first-place check.

Ames’ win in the WISSOTA Modified feature came courtesy of a lap 18 pass of Clayton Wagamon, who had won the first two of the XR Northern Storm Series’ Mod A-mains earlier in the week at Minnesota tracks in Ogilvie and Hibbing.

“We pulled in (to the Raceway grounds) and instantly knew this would be a fun place,” Ames told the crowd as he received his $1,444 first-place check and winner’s trophy.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modified win on this night may have been the most special for Bahr, whose long career includes a strong bond with the Byholm family. Bahr started from the pole and led all 20 laps on his way to the $844 win.

An emotional Bahr stated that this was “the biggest race of my career,” based on his strong ties with the Byholms. Bahr’s only other win at Ashland came during the Mid-Mod feature at the 2018 Red Clay Classic.

The ABC Raceway will return to action on Saturday, July 30, with the scheduled sixth event of the seven-race FastLane Motorsports Northland Super Stock Series. All six regular weekly divisions will be in action, with the WISSOTA Super Stocks racing for a $600 feature winner’s check as well as a share of the Series’ overall $40,000 purse.

For race day information call 715-682-4990, or visit abcraceway.com.

RESULTS: WISSOTA Late Models

Feature: 1-10: Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, MN; Danny Vang, Deerwood, MN; James Giossi, Hudson; Pat Doar, New Richmond; Jeff Massingill, Keewatin, MN; Derek Vesel, Hibbing, MN; Buddy Hanestad, Boyceville; Harry Hanson, Eveleth, MN; Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria, MN; Shane Edginton, East St Paul, MB.

11-20: Rick Niemi, Eveleth, MN; Cole Searing, Huron, SD; Bryce Sward, Nelson, MN; Jon Tollakson, Montevideo, MN; Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo, MN; Max Nelson, Milaca, MN; Kevin Eder, Ashland; Travis Budisalovich, Minneapolis, MN; Dave Flynn, Superior; AJ Diemel, Elk Mound.

21-25: Jimmy Mars, Menomonie; Sam Mars, Menomonie; John Kaanta, Elk Mound; Jake Redetzke, Menomonie; Dave Mass, East Bethel, MN.

Heat 1: Giossi; Diemel; Vesel; Mikkelson; Niemi; Searing; Rick Hanestad, Boyceville; Gunner Frank, Montrose, IA; M Nelson.

Heat 2: B Hanestad; Redetzke; J Mars; Kaanta; Edginton; Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, MN; Jon Tollakson; Paul Niznik, Medford; Kevin Carlson, Hermantown, MN.

Heat 3: Budisalovich; Hanson; Massingill; S Mars; Mass; Jordan Tollakson; Deven VanHouse, Silver Bay, MN; Hank Berry, Sidney, MT; Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel, MN.

Heat 4: Doar; D Nelson; Vang; Flynn; Eder; Jayme Lautigar, Gilbert, MN; TJ Adams, Springbrook; Sward; Todd Frank; Montrose, IA.

Semi-Feature 1: Jordan Tollakson; Eder; Ebert; R Hanestad; G Frank; Berry; Adams; M Nelson; Carlson.

Semi-Feature 2: Searing; Mass; VanHouse; Sward; Lautigar; Jon Tollakson; Niznik; Fitzsimmons; T Frank.

WISSOTA Modifieds

Feature: 1-10: Dale Ames, Huron, SD; Shane Sabraski, Rice, MN; Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, MN; JT Johnson, Milaca, MN; Andy Jones, Princeton, MN; Ashley Anderson, Elk Mound; Colin Chaschuk, Neebing, ON; Steve Lavasseur, River Falls; Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls; Shane Kisling, Butternut.

11-20: Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, MN; Al Uotinen, Superior; Rick Rivord, Superior; Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, MN; Brandon Copp, Brule; Parker Anderson, Phillips; Pat Cook, Washburn; Jack Rivord, Superior; Ryan Gierke, Villard, MN; Bill Byholm, Glidden.

21-24: Daniel Bargender, Menomonie; Eric Lamm, Milaca, MN; Cole Spacek, Phillips; Jeff Spacek, Phillips.

Heat 1: Wagamon; Gierke; A Anderson; Uotinen; Mike Anderson, Jim Falls; Tyler Kaeter, St Cloud, MN; Todd Gehl, Solon Springs; Jon Frolik, Ramsey, MN; Rene Poluyko, Tyndall, MB.

Heat 2: Ames; Jones; C Spacek; Nelson; Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, MN; Dan Kingsley, Superior; Jake Hartung, Elmwood; Tyler Luger, Oxford; Hunter Anderson, Phillips.

Heat 3: Sabraski; Johnson; Truscott; R Rivord; J Spacek; Alex Van Natta, Minocqua; Matt DePiero, Fort Frances, ON; John Kallas, Hurley.

Heat 4: Kisling; Byholm; P Anderson; J Rivord; Copp; Kyle Helling, Rice Lake; Jake Hiatt, Mason; Mike Klippenstein, Proctor, MN.

Heat 5: Chaschuk; Lavasseur; Cook; Lamm; Dave Cain, Corcoran, MN; Bargender; Ebert; Michael Procopio, Grand Rapids, MN.

Semi-Feature 1: Ebert; J Spacek; Kingsley; M Anderson; Gehl; Cain; Luger; H Anderson; Helling; DePiero; Procopio.

Semi-Feature 2: Bargender; Copp; Bellefeuille; Kaeter; Van Natta; Hartung; Hiatt; Klippenstein; Frolik; Poluyko; Kallas.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1-10: Tony Bahr, Haugen; Zach Benson, Princeton, MN; Cody Carlson, Superior; Tyler Vernon, Mason; Cole Chernosky, Thunder Bay, ON; Marcus Dunbar, Marenisco, MI; Ryan Savoy, Superior; Brady Uotinen, Superior; Austin Blom, Saginaw, MN; Shane Howell, Buffalo, MN.

11-20: Chad Switzenberg, Sheridan, WY; Duane Dunbar, Marenisco, MI; Jimmy Latvala, Solon Springs; Tad Schoonover, Eagle River; Paul Suzik, Ironwood, MI; Jesse Aho, Twin Lakes, MI; Dalton Mains, Foxboro; Mitch Weiss, Scandia; Jesse Polson, Superior; Ross Fuhrman, Ashland.

21-23: David Simpson, Thunder Bay, ON; Kennedy Swan, Chippewa Falls; Tanner Gehl, Solon Springs.

Heat 1: Vernon; Savoy; M Dunbar; Simpson; Sean O’Brien, Manitowish Waters; Gehl; Shane Kisling, Butternut; Bryan Lund, Ashland; Zach Slayton, Springbrook.

Heat 2: Blom; Carlson; Chernosky; Mains; D Dunbar; Dylan Miller, Hibbing, MN; Aaron Olson, Kelly Lake, MN; William Moelter, Elk Mound.

Heat 3: Swan; Justin Jones, Bemidji, MN; Polson; Aho; Darrin Lawler, Grand Rapids, MN; Ryan Barningham, Bayfield; Fuhrman; Bob Hammond, Fort Frances, ON.

Heat 4: Benson; Switzenberg; Latvala; Weiss; Garrett Paull, Fort Frances, ON; James Vendela, South Range; Mitch Kieber, Ironwood, MI; Diamond Bressette, Spooner.

Heat 5: Bahr; Schoonover; Uotinen; Suzik; Matt Jacobson, Bessemer, MI; George Dalbeck, Wakefield, MI; Taylor Madrinich, Duluth, MN; Neil Dees, Hurley.

Semi-Feature 1: Howell; Fuhrman; Vendela; Kisling; Lawler; Slayton; Jacobson; O’Brien; Madrinich; Olson; Bressette.

Semi-Feature 2: D Dunbar; Gehl; Dalbeck; Paull; Lund; Moelter; Dees; Kieber; Barningham; Miller; Hammond.