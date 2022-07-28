BUTTERNUT LAKE WALLEYE LEAGUE Week 8 Results
Week 8 Results
July 20, 2022
Butternut Lake
Weigh-in event at Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.
“Wednesday night for walleye league saw some near-perfect weather with clearing skies, 70’s and a moderate northwest breeze,” said Skip Sommerfeldt, secretary/treasurer for the Walleye League of Price/Ashland County.
Most Walleye:
Greg Jaeger, 3 walleye, 2.9 pounds.
Chad Dorner, 3 walleye, 2.8 pounds.
Isaac Weik, 3 walleye, 2.5 pounds.
Beef Petkovsek, 3 walleye, 2.1 pounds.
Scott Stenger, 2 walleye, 1.8 pounds.
Longest Walleye:
Greg Jaeger, 15 3/4 inches
TIE:
Isaac Weik, Scott Stenger and Chad Dorner, 13 3/4 inches
Angler / Weekly weight (pounds) / League
Chad Dorner / 2.8 / 17.9
Isaac Weik / 2.5 / 15.7
Brian Petkovsek / 2.1 / 14.5
Greg Jaeger / 2.9 / 14.2
Skip Sommerfeldt / 0 / 9.3
Scott Stenger / 1.8 / 5.5
Jim Mergen / 0 / 2.9
Jason Valiga / 0 / 2.6
John Valiga / 0 / 1.6
Todd Vasa / 0 / 0
Tim Denzine / 0 / 0
Schedule: July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 at Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.
