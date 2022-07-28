BUTTERNUT LAKE WALLEYE LEAGUE Week 8 Results

Week 8 Results

July 20, 2022

Butternut Lake

Weigh-in event at Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.

“Wednesday night for walleye league saw some near-perfect weather with clearing skies, 70’s and a moderate northwest breeze,” said Skip Sommerfeldt, secretary/treasurer for the Walleye League of Price/Ashland County.

Most Walleye:

Greg Jaeger, 3 walleye, 2.9 pounds.

Chad Dorner, 3 walleye, 2.8 pounds.

Isaac Weik, 3 walleye, 2.5 pounds.

Beef Petkovsek, 3 walleye, 2.1 pounds.

Scott Stenger, 2 walleye, 1.8 pounds.

Longest Walleye:

Greg Jaeger, 15 3/4 inches

TIE:

Isaac Weik, Scott Stenger and Chad Dorner, 13 3/4 inches

Angler / Weekly weight (pounds) / League

Chad Dorner / 2.8 / 17.9

Isaac Weik / 2.5 / 15.7

Brian Petkovsek / 2.1 / 14.5

Greg Jaeger / 2.9 / 14.2

Skip Sommerfeldt / 0 / 9.3

Scott Stenger / 1.8 / 5.5

Jim Mergen / 0 / 2.9

Jason Valiga / 0 / 2.6

John Valiga / 0 / 1.6

Todd Vasa / 0 / 0

Tim Denzine / 0 / 0

Schedule: July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 at Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.