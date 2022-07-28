ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees acquire ex-Sox standout in first deadline swing

By Ty Anderson
985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi

Comments / 0

Community Policy