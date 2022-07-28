JoJo’s Shake Bar is Coming Soon to Scottsdale Quarter

JoJo’s Shake Bar is about to make its Arizona debut! The restaurant will take over the former Stingray Sushi at 15027 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale Quarter . Representatives for JoJo’s Shake Bar confirmed with What Now Phoenix this week that they should be ready to open in early 2023, if not by the end of this year.

JoJo’s Shake Bar originated in Chicago, where they are known for serving up an indulgent diner experience that is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for your stomach. The restaurant and bar serves elevated diner favorites, from salads, soups, sandwiches, burgers and of course, awesome appetizers such as onion ring towers and loaded fries.

Aside from the good eats, many people come to JoJo’s for their incredible milkshakes, filled to the brim with eye-catching toppings. The Gold Digger is a caramel toffee shake topped with toffee dodo, gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzel and white chocolate macadamia cookie, while the Girl Scout is an Andes mint shake topped with toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s’more and double chocolate cookie.

If you thought the sugar rush wasn’t enough, then you’ll be floored to know that any of their milkshakes can be made “boozy” with your liquor of choice. If you prefer your libations with a bit less sugar, JoJo’s also has a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.

The restaurant just received its liquor license from the state and is currently under construction at its upcoming Scottsdale outpost. Further details on an opening and specific menu items for this location are forthcoming. For more information, visit www.jojosshakebar.com .

