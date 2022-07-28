5 People Rescued From Sinking Boat in Winthrop

www.nbcboston.com
Passengers Recall Moment Cruise Ship Collided With Fishing Boat Off Nantucket
Passengers who were onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning. Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy
An early morning fire at a residence in Quincy, Massachusetts, has displaced more than a dozen people, fire officials said. The Quincy Fire Department first responded to a blaze on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, where officials believe the fire started outside of the home on one of the upper floors in the rear.
Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine in Gloucester
A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely. The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Gloucester
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Monday morning. Glouchester Fire Chief Eric Smith said they were called out to Poles Hill and Riverview Road around 10:45 a.m. and found a large area of brush on fire. Conditions were windy and dry and the area can be challenging to access.
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
Person Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Ipswich
A person is dead after being pulled from the water Sunday evening in Ipswich, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Ipswich police and fire departments responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. after being alerted to someone in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach. The person, who has not been identified,...
Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England
NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
‘Ghost Bike' Memorial Dedicated to Man Killed in July Bike Crash in Boston
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Boston Saturday to dedicate a memorial bicycle to a man who died in a bike crash this month. George Clemmer, a 71-year-old from Cambridge, was fatally struck by a dump truck on July 13. A white bike -- known as a "ghost bike" -- was placed on the corner of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues in Boston, where he was struck.
Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast
A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
Contamination Concerns Persist at King's Beach in Lynn
After decades of contaminated water and noxious odors at the popular King’s Beach, officials in both Lynn and Swampscott are working together to trace the sources of the pollution and clean it up. The project, which will take years to complete and likely cost tens of millions of dollars,...
