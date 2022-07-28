‘Daredevil: Born Again’ diehards demand the return of a pivotal supporting character

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best thrillers on HBO Max, ranked
The streaming wars continue to rage on, but it is hard to deny the fact that HBO Max may have the most impressive catalog of movies available anywhere. That said, the sheer amount of movies available on the service can be a bit daunting. We all know the feeling of scrolling for an eternity in search of the perfect movie, only to look up and find you’ve spent nearly an hour on the decision. So, how best to whittle down your choices? Well, focusing on a specific genre is always helpful, and what better genre to spice up movie night than the good old-fashioned thriller.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ have a crossover event?
Since Spider-Man: Freshman Year is part of the MCU Multiverse, it could lead to an animated crossover event with Sony’s Spider-Verse. Here’s how. Last week, producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year would exist in the MCU’s official Multiverse. That lends itself to theories that the official animated MCU Peter could cross paths with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Diego Luna do his own stunts for ‘Andor?’
The newest Star Wars series is set to debut quite soon, with Andor landing on Disney Plus on September 21, 2022. The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will be a prequel to that film, and it will tell the story of how Andor came to be affiliated with the Rebel Alliance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rumor-mongering MCU fans share the most laughable theories they’ve ever heard
As the biggest and most successful franchise on the planet, no property in Hollywood generates anywhere near as much discussion, debate, and discourse as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spinning out from that, it feels as though a new scooper or tipster emerges from the depths of social media on an...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why didn’t David Harbour think ‘Stranger Things’ would be renewed past season one?
At the moment, Stranger Things is riding high on the success of its recently debuted fourth season and is, undoubtedly, the most successful original show for Netflix. And yet, there was a time, when series star David Harbour was absolutely sure that the series would fail to see the light of day beyond its first season. One of the show’s most crucial and beloved stars had no faith in its future, why?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Aubrey Plaza teases ‘full frontal nudity’ in new FXX animated series ‘Little Demon’ co-starring Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and his daughter Lucy DeVito are starring in a new FXX animated comedy called Little Demon. The series is about a 13-year-old girl named Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) who learns that her mother Laura (Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), all the while attempting to live “an ordinary life in Delaware.” Of course, that becomes more challenging when Chrissy’s powers finally activate and her father comes to collect custody of her soul.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’: Could Papa still be alive?
Now that season four of Stranger Things is finally out in the world and the repercussions of the series’ biggest season to date have unfolded, there’s more speculation than ever about which characters are actually dead and which may return for the fifth and final season. Leading up...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton doesn’t actually watch any of the Marvel movies
One of the most acclaimed villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vulture, was played by Michael Keaton who has revealed he doesn’t actually watch the movies at all. Previously starring in the eponymous role of Tim Burton’s Batman, Keaton made a big switch some 28 years later for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, going from hero to villain as Adrian Toomes in Tom Holland’s first full outing as the webhead. Since 2017, he’s appeared again as Vulture, albeit in the truly terrible post-credit sequence for Sony’s attempt at a Morbius film.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Deacon Phillippe? What to know about the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 guest star
Hollywood royalty is coming to Netflix. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut with the highly anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. The 18-year-old will guest star as a character named Parker, a debate student who will rival Devi Vishwakumar’s debate team.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn says where the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ sits in the MCU timeline
James Gunn has revealed extra details about the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and revealed where it sits on the MCU timeline. Over on Twitter, Gunn replied to a fan when they asked where the film sits in the MCU. According to the Comic-Con announcement, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase five while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase four. According to Gunn, The Guardians Holiday Special will be the epilogue of the Phase four timeline.
wegotthiscovered.com
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are shocked by Tom Hiddleston’s audition tape to play Thor
Many years ago, there was a mere handful of movies under this Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, and a certain Tom Hiddleston was up for the role of Thor, before the character’s big screen debut. While the Nordic god of thunder eventually became synonymous with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s #1 TV series is faring even worse with critics than ‘Resident Evil’
The promise of a new Netflix original series is often more than enough to convince subscribers that investing hours of their time is worthwhile, even if the show in question ends up being widely panned by critics and audiences. In fact, recent six-episode arrival Keep Breathing is faring even worse among the former group than the maligned Resident Evil.
Comments / 0