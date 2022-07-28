ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics couldn’t be happier about skipping another origin story

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 4

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK

The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hickman
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Tim Story
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Josh Trank
ComicBook

Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Four#Origin Story#Origin Stories#Marvel Universe#The Super Skrull Story
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU

The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A dull-but-dazzling fantasy epic defies the gods of the streaming Top 10

Very rarely to the stars align to find critics and audiences in complete agreement on the merits of a movie, but both sides of the divide found themselves sharing the sentiment that Tarsem Singh’s lavish historical fantasy epic Immortals was ever-so-slightly below average, to the tune of respective 49 percent scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Every MCU Phase 5 movie and series in release order

It is the dawning of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Kevin Feige has announced the slate of films and Disney Plus series’ that will make up the MCU’s Phase Five. Feige unveiled them at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and he even included a tease of what’s to come, with a look at Phase Six.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Her Kid Wants Her To Keep Making Marvel Movies, But She’s Not Even Close To His Fave Character

Even before Chris Hemsworth’s Thor graced us on screen once again in the recent new release film Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet was going feral over Natalie Portman and her Mighty Thor arms. Fans aren’t the only ones who are loving Portman’s new look, as her son apparently wants her to keep making movies in the MCU after seeing her decked out as a superhero. Nonetheless, apparently Mighty Thor didn’t quite make the cut for Portman’s son’s favorite Marvel character.
MOVIES
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts

Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again

The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy