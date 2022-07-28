Franchise fans name the brands most unrecognizable from their first installments

wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Click here to read the full article. “Creed III” has just been pushed to 2023, but MGM clearly has confidence in the sequel’s success. The company is continuing to aggressively expand the franchise by developing a new spin-off film, “Drago,” from screenwriter Robert Lawton (via The Wrap). While plot details are scarce, the name “Drago” is instantly recognizable to fans of the Rocky franchise. Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV,” is one of Rocky Balboa’s most iconic foes. In “Creed II,” Lundgren returned as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu was introduced as Viktor Drago, his...
MGM Loses the Rights to Tomb Raider and Alicia Vikander Is Out as Lara Croft
Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander will no longer be Lara Croft after MGM lost the rights to the franchise. According to The Wrap, the rights for the Tomb Raider film franchise have lapsed after MGM failed to greenlight a Tomb Raider sequel in time, and that means the franchise is now up for grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Tomb Raider 2 has been in development for years, and it was announced today that the Alicia Vikander-led sequel has been hit with a major blow.
Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Everything Everywhere All at Once goes where no A24 film has gone before. Variety reports the mind-bending multiverse movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, has eclipsed $100 million globally, a first for the studio behind the Oscar-winning films Moonlight and Lady Bird. The film has also earned $68.9 million domestically. It becomes A24’s highest-grossing title in the United States, surpassing the Adam Sandler-led Uncut Gems. Hereditary remains the studio’s most successful international earner with $79 million.
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
The creator of Xbox, Seamus Blackley, has revealed that he had developed a pitch for a video game known as Jurassic World, which eventually became the 2015 film. The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most iconic and arguably important franchises in cinema, thanks to the genius of director Steven Spielberg. The first film really wowed audiences thanks to how terrifying yet fun it was, it managed to bring dinosaurs to life in a major way. The series' sequels were less impressive, leading to the series to briefly fizzle out until the soft-reboot known as Jurassic World, which ended up spawning a trilogy of films that concluded with the box office juggernaut Jurassic World: Dominion this summer.
Ben Affleck might have been stealing the Batman-related headlines after being confirmed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the only reason why he even shot a cameo is because of The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was initially supposed to arrive before Jason Momoa’s sequel, and Michael Keaton...
It’s Monday, July 25, 2022, and you know what that means: a fresh breakdown of the Netflix Top 10 lists as we start off the new week. Following an eventual weekend that saw the long-awaited arrival of The Gray Man and its over-the-top action sequences and characters, there are some minor changes to the ordering of the Netflix top movies and shows. So, if you want to know what changed in the feature films department as well as shifts in your small-screen options stick around and get all the details.
The Tomb Raider franchise is looking for a new home. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a bidding war has erupted to acquire the rights to Tomb Raider, after MGM returned the rights to producer Graham King and his GK Films. As a result, Alicia Vikander, who starred as Lara Croft in 2018’s Tomb Raider, is no longer attached to the project.
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
