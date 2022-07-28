Weekender: 23 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Next Tuesday is the Champions Night season finale, featuring an autograph session and fireworks. Adult tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in free.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

95. Mostly Sunny. 19% chance of rain.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte’s Restaurant Week at Participating Restaurants : Dozens of Charlotte area restaurants are offering three-course meals for $30-$45. July 22-31. $30-$45. Details .

To Kill a Mockingbird at Belk Theater: See the classic American tale like you haven’t seen it before. July 26-31; Times vary. $25-$149. Details .

Summer Splash Spectacular at Skiptown: Bring your pup out to splash around in pools, sprinklers and foam machines. July 29-31. $15 per dog. Details .

Blood Drive at Promenade on Providence: If you’re able to, consider donating blood for those in need. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood towel and a wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. 11am to 4pm. Free. Details .

Doggy Happy Hour at BW Sweets South End: Give your dog a sweet treat. Every Friday, BW Sweets South End will provide complimentary water, cups of whipped cream for the pups and gourmet dog treats for $3. 4:30-10pm. Free. Details .

24 Hours of Booty in Myers Park: Register to cycle or walk around the Myers Park “Booty Loop.” Funds raised will support organizations dedicated to cancer navigation and survivorship. July 29-30; 7pm. $75. Details .

Jason Aldean at PNC Music Pavilion: Best known for his hit songs “Big Green Tractor” and “You Make it Easy,” country music star Jason Aldean is performing live at PNC. 7:30-11:30pm. $158+. Details .

Beer Garden Movie Night at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Head to the taproom for a screening of the classic film JAWS. There will be free popcorn and drinks available for purchase. 8pm. Free. Details .

Blast From the Past Drag Show at NoDa Brewing Company: Sing along to throwback jams with Nova Stella, Diamond XL, Lolita Chanel and Mr. Elle Aye. 8-10pm. $35. Details .

SATURDAY, JULY 30

89. PM Thunderstorms. 58% chance of rain.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at SouthPark Mall: The popular, pink cafe and shop on wheels is returning to SouthPark Mall. Shop new and exclusive Hello Kitty merch and limited-edition collectibles. 10am to 7pm. Prices vary. Details .

5-Year Anniversary Party at Suffolk Punch: Head to the taproom for an all-day celebration featuring $5 beer specials, five new beer releases and five live music performances. 10am. Free. Details .

Christmas In July Pig Roast at Devil’s Logic Brewing: It’s only 148 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Get holly jolly in July and enjoy Christmas decor, holiday music, new beer releases plus a visit from Old St. Nick. 1-5pm. Free. Details .

QC Summer Jam at Starlight on 22nd: In addition to the dozens of local vendors that will be on-site, there will also be raffles, games, giveaways and live music. 1-6pm. $15. Details .

3rd Anniversary Party at Pinhouse: This Y2K-themed party will have “50 Cent” pints, a skating rink from 7-11pm, a y2k costume contest and 2000s hits playing all evening long. 2pm. Free. Details .

Beer Pong Tournament at The Union: Register with a partner and shoot your shot for a chance to win a $100 prize. 2pm. Free. Details .

Sense App Launch Event at The Fairwood 226: Sense, the app that gives you live updates on club wait times, crowd sizes and gender ratios, is hosting an exclusive launch event and you’re invited. Expect discounted specialty cocktails, live music and great vibes. 6pm. Free. Details .

It’s another gameday on home turf so put on your FC gear and take to the stand to root for our team. 7pm. $40. Details

Super Hero Movie Nights at Five Points Plaza: Pack some snacks and bring a blanket for a family-friendly movie night. On the big screen this evening is The Wiz. 8-11pm. Free. Details .

SUNDAY, JULY 31

87. Scattered Thunderstorms. 50% chance of rain.

Pick Up at the Park at Freedom Park (Near the train by the playground): Help pick up litter and debris using the gloves and trash bags provided. There will be a lunch following the clean-up. 10am. Free. Details .

Counterculture Club Outdoor Yoga Series at Camp North End: Counterculture Club promotes an alcohol-free lifestyle through a variety of activities including yoga at Camp North End. Meet under the water tower for an energizing flow led by a guest yoga teacher. 10am. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Details .

Slay Sunday Christmas in July at Queen Park Social: The Queens of The Vanity House are getting holly jolly in July. Your ticket covers admission to the show, but brunch items can be ordered separately. 11am. $25. Details .

Groove Market The Music Yard at SouthBound: Local vendors will set up shop around The Yard in a pop-up style market. There will also be food and drinks and a DJ. Noon to 6pm. Details .

Queen City Comedy Experience Week 1 at the Blumenthal: This multi-week comedy festival will highlight dozens of local and national comedians across several venues in the city. July 31-Aug. 28. Ticket prices vary. Details .

