Little Mama’s to expand with new south Charlotte restaurant

Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen is opening a second location in the Rea Farms development in south Charlotte next year .

The big picture: Mama Ricotta’s opened in August of 1992 and turns 30 next month. Its sister concept, Little Mama’s, opened in SouthPark in 2020 and has quickly become a Charlotte staple in its own right.

“It is my second busiest restaurant,” restaurateur and owner Frank Scibelli tells me of Little Mama’s, making the expansion a no-brainer.

Why it matters: Recent closures of popular local restaurants like Soul Gastrolounge and The Stanley tell a story of a city struggling to hold onto its beloved dining scene. Little Mama’s tells a different story — fortunate enough to survive, and even thrive, throughout the pandemic.

What to expect: Located in the former Sensi Restaurant, the new Little Mama’s will have a similar vibe to the original SouthPark location with a nod to the Italian-American restaurants of the 1960s and ’70s. “It’s obviously hit a nerve,” Scibelli adds.

It’ll also have the same menu, including fresh pasta, mozzarella (made daily from the Mozz Bar), and their “lavencello” martinis.

Plus, the new location will add individually sized pizzas to the menu, similar to the ones you find at Mama Ricotta’s.

Details: The 4,600-square-foot restaurant will have space for about 200 people, including an outdoor patio.

It’ll be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

The address is 9825 Sandy Rock Place .

