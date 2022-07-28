Little Mama’s to expand with new south Charlotte restaurant
Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen is opening a second location in the Rea Farms development in south Charlotte next year .
The big picture: Mama Ricotta’s opened in August of 1992 and turns 30 next month. Its sister concept, Little Mama’s, opened in SouthPark in 2020 and has quickly become a Charlotte staple in its own right.
- “It is my second busiest restaurant,” restaurateur and owner Frank Scibelli tells me of Little Mama’s, making the expansion a no-brainer.
Why it matters: Recent closures of popular local restaurants like Soul Gastrolounge and The Stanley tell a story of a city struggling to hold onto its beloved dining scene. Little Mama’s tells a different story — fortunate enough to survive, and even thrive, throughout the pandemic.
What to expect: Located in the former Sensi Restaurant, the new Little Mama’s will have a similar vibe to the original SouthPark location with a nod to the Italian-American restaurants of the 1960s and ’70s. “It’s obviously hit a nerve,” Scibelli adds.
- It’ll also have the same menu, including fresh pasta, mozzarella (made daily from the Mozz Bar), and their “lavencello” martinis.
- Plus, the new location will add individually sized pizzas to the menu, similar to the ones you find at Mama Ricotta’s.
Details: The 4,600-square-foot restaurant will have space for about 200 people, including an outdoor patio.
- It’ll be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
- The address is 9825 Sandy Rock Place .
