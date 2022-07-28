ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin Accused of Double Crossing Republicans as GOP Fumes Over Bill

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Hope
2d ago

It's not about double crossing, it's about what's in it for me ...like every other politician. Term limits folks- we're the boss don't forget that!

James Lachapelle
3d ago

I really thought that Manchin was for the stronger and would reject this tax and spend bill. He has lost my vote for increasing government spending and inflation.

puzzling
3d ago

What does he mean by double cross? That kind of implies that they had previously offered or given him something for his obstruction.

