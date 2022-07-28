Kevin Hart reveals he presented Chris Rock with goat named ‘Will Smith’ on stage
Comedian Kevin Hart presented Chris Rock with goat named “ Will Smith ” while the pair were on stage in Madison Square Garden .
Hart brought out the animal as a present for Chris Rock while performing their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed show, before revealing its name.
The joke was in reference to the Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Kevin Hart told the audience the goat was just “happy he’s not in a Jamaican restaurant right now,” through bursts of laughter.
