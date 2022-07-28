U.W. Lecture “Body Builders: How Animals Regenerate New Parts”

www.sanjuanjournal.com
Waldron resident Susan Thistle completes mothers memoir
Susan Thistle, a resident of Waldron Island, recently finished a book for her mother, internationally bestselling author Mary MacCracken, because her mother died before completing it. Coming out in late July, “The Memory of All That (She Writes Press)” tells the story of Mary’s love affair and long marriage to her brilliant husband, Cal—and of losing him to Alzheimer’s.
Call for artists and artisans deadline Aug. 5
Submitted by Pelindaba Lavender Farm. Makers from across the San Juan Islands are invited to show their work at a lovely outdoor Summer Fair on San Juan Island, Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the beautiful Pelindaba Lavender Farm. The fragrant fields will be in full bloom.
Sheya Welty headed to Germany to study abroad
Friday Harbor High School junior Sheya Welty is headed to Germany to study abroad this year. Welty has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to spend her junior year abroad, living with a host family and attending a German high school. According to ASSE International in their press release Welty, a...
Senior Council Districts: Separation Update
Submitted by Senior Services Council of San Juan County. At its April 21 meeting the Board of Directors of the Senior Services Council of San Juan County (SSCSJC) voted to transfer the operational functions of its three District Committees to three stand-alone nonprofit organizations. This change is designed to simplify and enhance operation of Senior Centers in all three geographic areas.
Kendall (Ken) Haskins | Passages
Kendall (Ken) Haskins passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington. He was 78. Ken grew up in Windsor, California where he attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. He earned a Soil Science degree from Cal Poly Tec in San Luis Obisbo. Ken joined the Peace Corps in 1967 and spent 2 years in India where he acquired a lifelong appreciation of foreign languages, people, and cultures.
Moped mishap, bench bullies, peeved passenger | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision. Two vehicles were struck and the suspect vehicle’s owner left the scene and was not located, as the collision happened several hours prior to being reported, according to neighbors.
Midterm results
Voter turnout for the Aug. 2 midterm elections was low, only 30 percent of registered voters turned in their ballot as of 8 p.m., according to the Elections office report. That number, however, will increase as not all of the ballots had been counted. Locally, the Lopez Island School District...
