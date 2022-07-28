ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

U.W. Lecture “Body Builders: How Animals Regenerate New Parts”

 7 days ago
Waldron resident Susan Thistle completes mothers memoir

Susan Thistle, a resident of Waldron Island, recently finished a book for her mother, internationally bestselling author Mary MacCracken, because her mother died before completing it. Coming out in late July, “The Memory of All That (She Writes Press)” tells the story of Mary’s love affair and long marriage to her brilliant husband, Cal—and of losing him to Alzheimer’s.
WALDRON, WA
Call for artists and artisans deadline Aug. 5

Submitted by Pelindaba Lavender Farm. Makers from across the San Juan Islands are invited to show their work at a lovely outdoor Summer Fair on San Juan Island, Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the beautiful Pelindaba Lavender Farm. The fragrant fields will be in full bloom.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Sheya Welty headed to Germany to study abroad

Friday Harbor High School junior Sheya Welty is headed to Germany to study abroad this year. Welty has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to spend her junior year abroad, living with a host family and attending a German high school. According to ASSE International in their press release Welty, a...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Senior Council Districts: Separation Update

Submitted by Senior Services Council of San Juan County. At its April 21 meeting the Board of Directors of the Senior Services Council of San Juan County (SSCSJC) voted to transfer the operational functions of its three District Committees to three stand-alone nonprofit organizations. This change is designed to simplify and enhance operation of Senior Centers in all three geographic areas.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Kendall (Ken) Haskins | Passages

Kendall (Ken) Haskins passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington. He was 78. Ken grew up in Windsor, California where he attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. He earned a Soil Science degree from Cal Poly Tec in San Luis Obisbo. Ken joined the Peace Corps in 1967 and spent 2 years in India where he acquired a lifelong appreciation of foreign languages, people, and cultures.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Midterm results

Voter turnout for the Aug. 2 midterm elections was low, only 30 percent of registered voters turned in their ballot as of 8 p.m., according to the Elections office report. That number, however, will increase as not all of the ballots had been counted. Locally, the Lopez Island School District...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

