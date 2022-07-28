What’s Going Around: COVID, hand, foot and mouth

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing continued pockets of COVID. They’re also seeing summer viruses, including hand, foot and mouth and adenovirus, which can cause cold symptoms, sore throats, viral pink eye and gastrointestinal symptoms.

They are treating rashes, including molluscum, poison ivy and tick bites. They’re also seeing a lot of swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bug spray:

“There has been a lot of concern that DEET, or diethyltoluamide, within bug sprays could have a negative effect on the nerve cells of kids. Multiple studies have shown no scientific evidence that DEET affects nerve cells of humans when applied to uncovered skin. It can become harmful if a child drinks it, so it’s important to keep these products away from their reach.

The percent of DEET within a product determines its length of effect. Ten percent will provide approximately two hours of insect repelling, whereas 30 percent will give four to five hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests products within that 10-30 percent DEET range.

Spray bug spray on exposed skin, but to avoid irritating contact to the eyes and potential oral ingestion, don’t spray on the face. Avoid spraying the palms of younger kids, since they often put their hands in their mouth and rub their eyes. There is no need to place it directly on skin that is under clothing, but spraying clothing in a particularly buggy environment can be helpful. A fine mist is all that’s needed; a heavier application does not provide more protection.

Babies younger than two months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent. Beyond two months, these products have been deemed safe. For little babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.

What about natural alternatives? In studies to evaluate and compare efficacy, DEET-containing products showed much more efficacy than non-DEET products. Citronella oil was found to not work well at preventing bites. While lemongrass and eucalyptus oil showed some effect against mosquitoes, they unfortunately did not repel ticks. Lemongrass and eucalyptus oils also have not been studied for safety in children younger than age three.”

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see cases of COVID-19. They are also seeing hand, foot, and mouth disease.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, insect bites, rashes, sore throats and colds.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing a lot of patients for COVID testing and anti-viral treatment related to COVID.

