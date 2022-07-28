ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ML council increases animal shelter funding

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FgwV_0gvp0kQO00

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake City Council has increased its support for Grant County Animal Outreach to $100,000 per year following an appeal from the organization’s current board director, Sara Thompson Tweedy, that the current facility is simply no longer capable of meeting the organization’s needs.

“We are operating in a dilapidated facility; we are unable to retain staff,” Tweedy, who is also the president of Big Bend Community College. “We have space for 48 dogs and we routinely have 70-plus. We have no outdoor play space, it’s all kennels now. I’m not sure what that means heading into the winter.”

Council members voted unanimously during a regular meeting Tuesday to increase the amount the city pays in its annual contract with the animal outreach by $40,000. Grant County commissioners recently voted to increase the county’s support for the animal shelter — the only one that operates countywide — by $58,000 to $100,000.

Tweedy said the increase will help the shelter raise wages for staff and keep an executive director on longer than a few weeks. Right now, board members are having to do a lot of volunteer work, such as cleaning cages, because the outreach is so short-staffed, Tweedy explained.

“We pay $1 over minimum wage, and the previous director $50,000 (per year), and that was a real stretch for us,” Tweedy said.

In addition, the current facility — located at the Port of Moses Lake on Randolph Road NE near the intersection of Road 7 NE — has electrical plugs that don’t work, is falling down in places and is infested with rats.

“I don’t see how we rehabilitate it,” Tweedy said.

Other officials shared her concerns.

“A new facility is absolutely needed at this point,” said Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams.

Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr said because of the space problem, the shelter has asked the MLPD not to bring in any animals.

“That’s difficult with dogs,” Fuhr said, noting stray dogs pose a hazard to traffic and to people.

When asked by several council members if the shelter could organize a fundraising drive from the public or apply for grants, Tweedy said until the shelter has a full staff and some stability, those who work there now simply do not have the time to raise money.

“I would love to be in a position to run a capital campaign,” she said.

The current Grant County Animal Outreach sits on a little more than half an acre right next to the city’s Larson Sewage Treatment Plant and a privately owned eight-acre parcel, giving the facility little room to expand, Tweedy said.

However, according to a sign placed on the parcel, it is currently for sale. According to data available from the Grant County Assessor’s office, the parcel was last valued at $60,000

While the council approved the additional funding, council members also expressed concern that the shelter eventually needs to be relocated.

“They need the funding, but they need another location as well,” said Council Member David Eck.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee Animal Control Seeking Dogs Responsible for Attack

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is investigating a dog attack that occurred on private property in the Wenatchee Heights area Monday morning. Control officers say two dogs killed several rabbits at a residence off Jim Smith Road and then charged the property owner when they attempted approaching them.. Taylor...
WENATCHEE, WA
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Moses Lake, WA
Pets & Animals
Moses Lake, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Grant County, WA
Government
City
Moses Lake, WA
qvpr.com

Farmer James Baker wants to become Grant County’s next sheriff

Pledging to create a more positive work environment within the sheriff’s office if elected, James Baker has launched a bid to become the county’s top lawman. Baker said he will advocate on behalf of GCSO’s employees and will work towards turning the office into a more proactive entity.
NEWStalk 870

Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials

It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#City Council#Falling Down#Animals
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Weekend heat forces closings, schedule changes for Yakima, Ellensburg

Record-high temperatures are prompting event organizers to adjust plans this weekend in Yakima and Kittitas counties. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday, with triple-digit high temperatures in the forecast throughout the region. Several major weekend events are moving forward with adjustments:. • Organizers of the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
NEWStalk 870

Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV

The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
MESA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moses Lake nurse gets 18 months in prison for tampering with morphine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Moses Lake nurse will spend 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medication. Esther Rae Tuller, 41, tampered with opioid narcotics while she was working at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020. She used syringes to remove morphine from at least 17 vials and then ingested it as part...
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
159
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy