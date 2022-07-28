UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen, baby located and found safe

www.wbko.com
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
WBKO
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
WBKO
Man shot in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 a.m. on Monday August 1, 2022 a man with a gunshot wound entered the Jennie Stuart Medical Center” in Hopkinsville. They say the victim said he had been shot at a party in the Fairview area.
wnky.com
Glasgow man arrested on DUI, drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges Saturday. On July 30, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Pritchardsville Road. According to a release by GPD, an officer made contact with Robert Fields, 59, of Glasgow and determined Fields was impaired and had five outstanding warrants.
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
WBKO
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
lakercountry.com
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
lakercountry.com
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday
A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
WBKO
Barren-Metcalfe EMTs, paramedic deliver nine pound baby in back of ambulance
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two EMTs, a paramedic and a student with Barren-Metcalfe EMS are sharing their story after bringing new life into the world in an unexpected way. When a call came in Monday afternoon, need life or death,” said Chad Hatcher, Advanced EMT with Barren-Metcalfe EMS. And...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
wnky.com
KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is working a shooting death in north Hart County. Priddy said KSP is searching for a white U-Haul pickup truck, not to be confused with a box moving truck. In addition, Priddy said authorities are searching for three white males who should be occupying the truck.
WBKO
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
WBKO
Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water. Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue. As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt...
z93country.com
Chase Ends with Two vehicle Collision
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an Alpha, Ky. man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 9:32 pm on July 28, 2022, Deputy Allen Cash observed a vehicle almost rear-ending another vehicle on North Main Street. While approaching the traffic light at the intersection of North Main Street and East Kentucky Highway 92 the vehicle then crossed over into the opposite traffic lane and failed to stop for a red light. Deputy Cash then activated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then speeded up to over two times the legal speed limit to elude Deputy Cash. The vehicle turned onto South Kentucky Highway 167 crossing over into oncoming traffic forcing several vehicles off the roadway. After traveling approximately 1 mile on Highway 167 the vehicle then crossed over the centerline again hitting a vehicle traveling northbound at an almost head-on angle. The male driver of that vehicle was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. for treatment by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service.
WBKO
WCPS Mental Health Counselor: Helping your kids through back-to-school anxiety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the swipe of a debit card and the ring of a cash register, back-to-school shopping is getting checked off many parents’ to-do lists. Along with kids being excited about wearing their brand new shoes and clothes and seeing their friends again, there are some kids that may be feeling a little anxious.
WBKO
KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through Aug. 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should...
WBKO
Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
