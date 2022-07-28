UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen, baby located and found safe

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an Alpha, Ky. man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 9:32 pm on July 28, 2022, Deputy Allen Cash observed a vehicle almost rear-ending another vehicle on North Main Street. While approaching the traffic light at the intersection of North Main Street and East Kentucky Highway 92 the vehicle then crossed over into the opposite traffic lane and failed to stop for a red light. Deputy Cash then activated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then speeded up to over two times the legal speed limit to elude Deputy Cash. The vehicle turned onto South Kentucky Highway 167 crossing over into oncoming traffic forcing several vehicles off the roadway. After traveling approximately 1 mile on Highway 167 the vehicle then crossed over the centerline again hitting a vehicle traveling northbound at an almost head-on angle. The male driver of that vehicle was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. for treatment by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO