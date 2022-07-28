Authorities identify 61-year-old man found dead in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

www.wdrb.com
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible domestic altercation in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening. LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting near Hemlock Street and Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The man, whose age is...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents...
wdrb.com
La Grange man dies in Oldham County motorcycle crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange, Kentucky, man riding a motorcycle died Sunday night in a crash in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Police, emergency services responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer on state Road 1694 near mile marker 4.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
wdrb.com
Death investigation underway in Scott County after Louisville woman's body found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was found dead in Scott County, Indiana. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, was found on South Underwood Road. That's in the southern part of the county. It's being called a death investigation and no other details have been released.
wdrb.com
Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
wdrb.com
Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
wdrb.com
Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged with murder of former U of L cheerleader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge declared a mistrial Monday morning in the case of a man charged with murder in the deadly drunken driving death of a former University of Louisville cheerleader. Bradley Caraway's attorney is sick and unable to continue the trial, which began last week, according to...
wdrb.com
ISP: 32-year-old Jackson County man found dead in Washington County pond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County man was found dead in a Washington County pond on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Police responded responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County after a resident said there was a body in a pond. According to...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown police arrest pair accused of trafficking stolen identities, cashing $10K in forged checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said they arrested two people who were working with several accomplices to cash stolen checks and steal identities from several victims all over the country. According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Henderson and 42-year-old Kelly Mendez were arrested Friday evening. The Elizabethtown Police...
wdrb.com
Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jacobs neighborhood and now Louisville Metro police are searching for those responsible. Officers called to 3600 block of Georgetown Place around 9 p.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name has not...
