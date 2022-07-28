ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in the Northwest

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 5 days ago
Craig
4d ago

Nice. If it were summer, I would expect it to be hot, even recorded breaking. Wait, it is summer. Oh. Thanks for the news. Here is another news breaker: when it is raining out, and you walk in the rain, you will get wet.

At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell, officials say

Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Home prices cooled at a record pace in June, according to housing data firm

Rising mortgage rates and inflation in the wider economy caused housing demand to drop sharply in June, forcing home prices to cool down. Home prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains slowed at the fastest pace on record in June, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software, data and analytics firm that began tracking this metric in the early 1970s. The annual rate of price appreciation fell two percentage points from 19.3% to 17.3%.
SAN JOSE, CA
97 Rock

2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities

Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Government Technology

Tsunami Could Inundate Seattle Area Within Three Minutes

A new study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may change the way people in Seattle view the potential for a tsunami. Mostly, when people talk about a potential tsunami, the targets are usually communities right on the Pacific Ocean. But this study suggests that a tsunami could accompany a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the more inland Seattle area, leaving residents in some areas under three minutes to find higher ground.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
KOMO News

Weather: Hottest days of heat wave could still be ahead for Puget Sound region

Well, I'm glad my heat sensitive Old English Sheepdog got his summer shave last week. I hope you're finding ways to stay cool as we endure another uncomfortably hot day. The actual high temperature this afternoon may lower a degree or two as clouds and a thin veil of upper-level smoke drift north out of California. But we're still forecasting low 90s from Redmond to Castle Rock as hot high pressure remains anchored over the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”

What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
krcrtv.com

Residents told to remove window A/C units or face eviction amid Northwest heat wave

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Landlords are threatening to evict certain Oregon renters because of their window air conditioning units in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The housing authority in Yamhill County is following new legislation. Senate Bill 1536 works to make air conditioning more accessible to...
KING 5

Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large

SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
