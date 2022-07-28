Temperatures could hit triple digits again in the Northwest

www.nbcnews.com
Craig
4d ago
Nice. If it were summer, I would expect it to be hot, even recorded breaking. Wait, it is summer. Oh. Thanks for the news. Here is another news breaker: when it is raining out, and you walk in the rain, you will get wet.
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell, officials say
Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
deseret.com
Pacific Northwest temperatures to soar above 100 degrees as heatwave continues
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, today could reach 100 degrees, likely making it the hottest day in a weeklong heatwave along the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Seattle, Washington, are expected to reach the 90s this week with some parts of eastern Oregon and Washington having the potential to reach 110 degrees.
Home prices cooled at a record pace in June, according to housing data firm
Rising mortgage rates and inflation in the wider economy caused housing demand to drop sharply in June, forcing home prices to cool down. Home prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains slowed at the fastest pace on record in June, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software, data and analytics firm that began tracking this metric in the early 1970s. The annual rate of price appreciation fell two percentage points from 19.3% to 17.3%.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Government Technology
Tsunami Could Inundate Seattle Area Within Three Minutes
A new study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may change the way people in Seattle view the potential for a tsunami. Mostly, when people talk about a potential tsunami, the targets are usually communities right on the Pacific Ocean. But this study suggests that a tsunami could accompany a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the more inland Seattle area, leaving residents in some areas under three minutes to find higher ground.
Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
KOMO News
Weather: Hottest days of heat wave could still be ahead for Puget Sound region
Well, I'm glad my heat sensitive Old English Sheepdog got his summer shave last week. I hope you're finding ways to stay cool as we endure another uncomfortably hot day. The actual high temperature this afternoon may lower a degree or two as clouds and a thin veil of upper-level smoke drift north out of California. But we're still forecasting low 90s from Redmond to Castle Rock as hot high pressure remains anchored over the Pacific Northwest.
Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”...
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
Advocates say homeless camp clear-outs during western Washington heat wave are dangerous
SEATTLE — Advocates are calling for a halt to homeless camp sweeps during above-average hot weather in western Washington. Being only steps from the water wasn’t enough to cool down people without an A/C unit on Wednesday. “It’s sweltering, like I’ve been swimming and stuff like that, but...
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
shorelineareanews.com
Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning
At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N. Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO. We then determined the patient was deceased. The scene was left to KCSO. Here is...
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
kpug1170.com
Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers
ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
q13fox.com
'Hard landing': Ferry crash causes damage to vessel, Fauntleroy Terminal structure
SEATTLE - A ferry and a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle were damaged Thursday morning after a crash at the dock. The Washington State Ferries said there was a "hard landing" involving Ferry Cathlamet, and it caused significant damage to the boat and an offshore dolphin at the terminal.
I-5 in Seattle reopens after welding supply delivery truck catches fire, explodes
SEATTLE — Traffic is moving again on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle on Thursday evening, after a welding supply delivery truck caught fire and exploded several times. Initial reports said the truck was carrying liquid oxygen. Seattle Fire has since clarified the truck was carrying oxygen,...
krcrtv.com
Residents told to remove window A/C units or face eviction amid Northwest heat wave
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Landlords are threatening to evict certain Oregon renters because of their window air conditioning units in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The housing authority in Yamhill County is following new legislation. Senate Bill 1536 works to make air conditioning more accessible to...
Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large
SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
