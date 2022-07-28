This Vermonter was the first in the country to manufacture globes

James Wilson is likely one of the most influential Vermonters you've never heard of.

In 1810, this Bradford farmer began manufacturing the first American-made globes, utilizing his farm workshop for the painstaking process of overlaying wooden spheres with layers of papier-mache and plaster to create an image of the earth as it was known at the time, spinning on both a horizon and a meridian ring, and mounted on a fine wooden stand.

The wooden sphere did not end up as part of the final globe, according to Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collections and access for the Vermont Historical Society, but rather was a "molding tool," to get the papier-mache layer into the right shape. The papier-mache hemispheres, once dry, were connected by a piece of wood, and then that whole sphere was covered in a layer of plaster, Gustin said.

By 1817, Wilson had moved globe production to a factory in Albany, where three of his five sons oversaw the explosive growth of the company, spinning out hundreds of globes for schools, businesses and private homes throughout the Northeast and beyond, as far away as Washington, D.C.

"It's astonishing to me how quickly he established marketing and distribution networks, corresponding with bookstores in Boston and New York," Gustin said. "He's already shipping, by the time he goes to Albany, hundreds of globes."

The historical society opened a Wilson exhibition at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier on July 3, based on exhaustive new research. The exhibition will continue through the end of June 2023. Gustin said the historical society spent 18 months researching Wilson, examining 30 globes from across New England, and even X-raying a globe at Central Vermont Medical Center to find out how they were constructed. She said so far she has counted 76 Wilson globes still in existence.

"I think there are still more to find," Gustin said. "There are globes in private hands, and some that are for sale in galleries today."

The value of Wilson globes varies hugely, according to Gustin, but globes in good condition can fetch $20,000 to $30,000.

Gustin's research included correspondence from Captain Alden Partridge, founder of Norwich University, who wrote directly to Wilson to purchase a complete set of globes for his new institution of higher learning. Gustin said Wilson's globes were already in demand at universities and other schools by 1819, when Norwich was founded.

"He created the right thing for the right moment," Gustin said of Wilson.

American made for American schoolchildren

Wilson's main selling point for his globes, aside from their quality, was that they were American-made — a first for a time when globes came from London, and carried a price tag of about $200, or $3,000 in today's dollars, according to Gustin. Wilson priced his globes at $50, or about $750 in today's money.

"It was an expensive classroom tool, but an achievable one," Gustin said. "A lot of schools would feature them in advertisements: 'Our students learn from globes.' It was clearly something people were looking to aspire to."

Americans moving into the middle class might have Wilson globes in their homes as a sign of their status, she said.

"Wilson argued that we should be educating American children with American products," Gustin said. "He also argued the map of North America was more accurate than they could achieve in London."

It's worth noting that despite the latter claim, the American West is basically blank on Wilson's globes. Gustin said despite her best efforts, she was unable to establish definitively where Wilson was getting his geographical knowledge. She calls it an "open question."

Wilson died in 1855, at 92 years old. He sold the globe business in 1833 to a man named Cyrus Lancaster, after all three of his sons who were running the business died at an early age.

"We don't know how much he sold it for, as there are almost no business records from the company," Gustin said. "It moved locations a lot and there were a series of fires. My guess is the business records burned up."

Wilson remained active after selling the globe business, not only continuing to run his large farm, but also helping to found Bradford Academy in 1820. Toward the end of his life he made at least three orrerries, a physical model of the solar system you can crank by hand to make the earth revolve around the sun, etc. The University of Vermont holds one of the orrerries, which it loaned to the Vermont History Museum for the Wilson exhibition.

"Wilson is endlessly fascinating," Gustin said. "He had the kind of mind you felt you couldn't keep up with."

Contact Dan D'Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.