Deputies looking for missing Augusta woman with dementia

Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect is still at large following a stand off at home located on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies. “When we have something […]
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office str investigating the death of a Louisville, Georgia woman after being struck by a vehicle in Aiken. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland...
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street
According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances
BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people were shot, one dead after a shooting at a house on Claxton Road in Burke County. The suspects in this shooting, Jordan Perkins and Jawuandre Kelly, are still on the run. If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. After...
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Vigil held for Keisha Chanel Geter who was killed at the Knights Inn
A family’s fight for justice after losing their loved one to what they say is a hate crime.
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
Man with autism missing from Augusta found
UPDATE: Authorities say Benjamin Packer has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Packer was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Dr. Friday morning. Investigators say he’s Autistic and suffers from depression. It’s believed he was possibly headed […]
Suspects wanted in Burke County shooting
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for 22-year-old Jawuandre Kelly (left) and 20-year-old Jordan James Perkins (right). They’re wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at the 200 block of Claxton Road that left one person dead and four others injured Saturday morning at 1:40 a.m.
