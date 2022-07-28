ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Deputies looking for missing Augusta woman with dementia

By WRDW STAFF
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street

According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
CLEARWATER, SC
wfxg.com

Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man with autism missing from Augusta found

UPDATE: Authorities say Benjamin Packer has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Packer was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Dr. Friday morning. Investigators say he’s Autistic and suffers from depression. It’s believed he was possibly headed […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspects wanted in Burke County shooting

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for 22-year-old Jawuandre Kelly (left) and 20-year-old Jordan James Perkins (right). They’re wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at the 200 block of Claxton Road that left one person dead and four others injured Saturday morning at 1:40 a.m.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

