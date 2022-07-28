ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Friday followed by a few weekend storms

By Jamie Arnold
WMBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wmbfnews.com

TheHorse.com

Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA

On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

5 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches are located in South Carolina, and if you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of great experiences. That's because South Carolina truly offers anything you could think of. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in South Carolina.
State
North Carolina State
WMBF

Grand Strand businesses update policy to prevent dining and dashing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - “Dining and dashing” isn’t new; however, some Grand Strand businesses are taking a new approach to cut the risk. As visitors pour into the Grand Strand this summer, restaurants are noticing more people ordering their food, eating their meals, and leaving without paying.
RESTAURANTS
WMBF

SC gas prices fall 14 cents over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina fell last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon, GasBuddy’s weekly survey of Palmetto State gas stations found. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.26 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.49.
TRAFFIC
FOX Carolina

SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
#Heat Index#First Alert#Summertime#Get Close
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in South Carolina

It's no secret that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Every year, many Americans spend their holidays in South Carolina and it's easy to see why. The beaches are amazing, the scenery is breathtaking and there truly is something to do for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something to do in South Carolina.
Kennardo G. James

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I

We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
TRAVEL

Community Policy