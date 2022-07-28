FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Friday followed by a few weekend storms

www.wmbfnews.com
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine early gives way to afternoon showers & storms
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the weekend with more of the same, plenty of heat & humidity. The only difference? Today brings our best rain chance we’ve seen all week. TODAY. While there is no heat advisory out for today, the feels like temperatures will...
TheHorse.com
Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA
On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
5 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina
There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches are located in South Carolina, and if you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of great experiences. That's because South Carolina truly offers anything you could think of. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in South Carolina.
Fun recipes from South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of recipes from South Carolina using Allrecipes.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
WMBF
Grand Strand businesses update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - “Dining and dashing” isn’t new; however, some Grand Strand businesses are taking a new approach to cut the risk. As visitors pour into the Grand Strand this summer, restaurants are noticing more people ordering their food, eating their meals, and leaving without paying.
WMBF
SC gas prices fall 14 cents over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina fell last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon, GasBuddy’s weekly survey of Palmetto State gas stations found. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.26 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.49.
FOX Carolina
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
3 affordable weekend getaways in South Carolina
It's no secret that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Every year, many Americans spend their holidays in South Carolina and it's easy to see why. The beaches are amazing, the scenery is breathtaking and there truly is something to do for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something to do in South Carolina.
Here’s when Grand Strand, Pee Dee public-school students start fall classes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the dog days of summer, and that means it won’t be long before students in many areas of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee head back to their respective classrooms. For some, fall classes start as soon as Monday; others have until the end of August before they have […]
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
WMBF
Stunning & Brilliant Events has been party and wedding planning for over a decade
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Stunning & Brilliant Events has planned well over 1,000 weddings in the past 10 years here along the Grand Strand. We loved going through the process of wedding planning, getting some party tips, and even learning some great ideas for back to school lunches.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
abcnews4.com
Billion dollar payout brings routine, infrequent lottery players to South Carolina shops
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Odds are you purchased a ticket for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night. There's a 4% chance you may get your money back if you bought just one ticket. There's an even slimmer chance that you win it all. However, it's the lottery, you never go in with the expectation of winning, it's more about the "what if".
