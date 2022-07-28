Why This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 75%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 53.2% to close at $3.14 on Wednesday. Blue Water Vaccines recently announced signing of sponsored research agreement with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for S&P vaccine platform development.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc PZN climbed 46.1% to close at $9.41 after the company announced it will become private at $9.60 per share. The company also reported a rise quarterly sales.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE jumped 43.7% to close at $1.27.

QualTek Services Inc. QTEK rose 37.8% to settle at $1.35 as investors digested the Fed's decision to raise rates by 75 bps as expected.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 36.2% to close at $76.69.

Locafy Limited LCFY rose 34.1% to settle at $0.5630 after the company announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the financial year ended June 30.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 31.2% to settle at $21.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA rose 28.4% to close at $9.14 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Green Giant Inc. GGE jumped 26.1% to close at $2.51.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 21.9% to settle at $12.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK jumped 20.4% to close at $0.3221 after the company announced a royalty agreement to receive proceeds up to $60 million on non-core metals.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG gained 20.3% to close at $0.8900. Planet Green Holdings recently entered into share exchange agreement.

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX surged 20.1% to settle at $6.51.

Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 19.9% to close at $7.83. Nutriband shares jumped over 28% on Tuesday after the company received final judgement in its favor, allowing the company to cancel 1.2 million shares outstanding.

RPC, Inc. RES climbed 18.5% to close at $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ surged 18.3% to settle at $2.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares gained 17.9% to close at $254.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH climbed 17.9% to close at $137.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST gained 17.9% to close at $8.22 as the company recently released quarterly results.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND jumped 17.7% to close at $1.26.

National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI surged 17.4% to close at $1.35.

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR gained 16.9% to settle at $1.45.

PowerFleet, Inc. PWFL jumped 16.8% to close at $2.99.

Akumin Inc. AKU surged 16.8% to settle at $0.57.

Dave Inc. DAVE gained 16.6% to close at $0.73. Dave is expected to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD jumped 16.1% to settle at $2.16.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP surged 15.4% to close at $0.2803.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT gained 15.1% to settle at $7.15.

Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY jumped 15% to close at $5.52. Leafly is expected to announce Q2 financial results on August 11, 2022.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP rose 14.8% to close at $69.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG jumped 14.7% to close at $1,510.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 14% to settle at $1.47.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT gained 12.2% to close at $116.61 after the company reported Q2 sales results up from last year.

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR shares gained 11.9% to close at $5.16 after the company announced a registered direct offering of 27.5 million shares at $4.61 per share.

Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN rose 11.5% to settle at $1.7499.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE surged 11.2% to close at $2.39. Faraday Future recently reported the start of production and first deliveries of its FF 91 in the US are now expected to commence in Q3 or Q4 of 2022, due to supply chain issues.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR gained 10.8% to close at $17.00.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET rose 10.2% to close at $5.20 after Bloomberg reported that MBK Partners is considering making a bid for the company.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP gained 10.2% to settle at $44.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

IN8bio, Inc. INAB rose 9.1% to close at $2.4001. IN8bio provided a clinical update from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of INB-100 for patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 7.7% to close at $113.06. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 6.7% to settle at $268.74. Microsoft reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, the company issued an upbeat sales outlook for the fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 5.9% to close at $1.80. GeoVax Labs is expected to report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 5.9% to close at $0.4717 after dropping 11% on Tuesday.

Losers