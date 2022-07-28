Why This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 75%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 53.2% to close at $3.14 on Wednesday. Blue Water Vaccines recently announced signing of sponsored research agreement with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for S&P vaccine platform development.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc PZN climbed 46.1% to close at $9.41 after the company announced it will become private at $9.60 per share. The company also reported a rise quarterly sales.
Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE jumped 43.7% to close at $1.27.
QualTek Services Inc. QTEK rose 37.8% to settle at $1.35 as investors digested the Fed's decision to raise rates by 75 bps as expected.
AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 36.2% to close at $76.69.
Locafy Limited LCFY rose 34.1% to settle at $0.5630 after the company announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the financial year ended June 30.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 31.2% to settle at $21.97.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA rose 28.4% to close at $9.14 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Green Giant Inc. GGE jumped 26.1% to close at $2.51.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 21.9% to settle at $12.32.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK jumped 20.4% to close at $0.3221 after the company announced a royalty agreement to receive proceeds up to $60 million on non-core metals.
Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG gained 20.3% to close at $0.8900. Planet Green Holdings recently entered into share exchange agreement.
Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX surged 20.1% to settle at $6.51.
Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 19.9% to close at $7.83. Nutriband shares jumped over 28% on Tuesday after the company received final judgement in its favor, allowing the company to cancel 1.2 million shares outstanding.
RPC, Inc. RES climbed 18.5% to close at $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ surged 18.3% to settle at $2.00.
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares gained 17.9% to close at $254.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH climbed 17.9% to close at $137.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST gained 17.9% to close at $8.22 as the company recently released quarterly results.
Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND jumped 17.7% to close at $1.26.
National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI surged 17.4% to close at $1.35.
Spire Global, Inc. SPIR gained 16.9% to settle at $1.45.
PowerFleet, Inc. PWFL jumped 16.8% to close at $2.99.
Akumin Inc. AKU surged 16.8% to settle at $0.57.
Dave Inc. DAVE gained 16.6% to close at $0.73. Dave is expected to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD jumped 16.1% to settle at $2.16.
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP surged 15.4% to close at $0.2803.
Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT gained 15.1% to settle at $7.15.
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY jumped 15% to close at $5.52. Leafly is expected to announce Q2 financial results on August 11, 2022.
CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP rose 14.8% to close at $69.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG jumped 14.7% to close at $1,510.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 14% to settle at $1.47.
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT gained 12.2% to close at $116.61 after the company reported Q2 sales results up from last year.
AlloVir, Inc. ALVR shares gained 11.9% to close at $5.16 after the company announced a registered direct offering of 27.5 million shares at $4.61 per share.
Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN rose 11.5% to settle at $1.7499.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE surged 11.2% to close at $2.39. Faraday Future recently reported the start of production and first deliveries of its FF 91 in the US are now expected to commence in Q3 or Q4 of 2022, due to supply chain issues.
CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR gained 10.8% to close at $17.00.
VNET Group, Inc. VNET rose 10.2% to close at $5.20 after Bloomberg reported that MBK Partners is considering making a bid for the company.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP gained 10.2% to settle at $44.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
IN8bio, Inc. INAB rose 9.1% to close at $2.4001. IN8bio provided a clinical update from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of INB-100 for patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 7.7% to close at $113.06. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.
Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 6.7% to settle at $268.74. Microsoft reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, the company issued an upbeat sales outlook for the fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 5.9% to close at $1.80. GeoVax Labs is expected to report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 5.9% to close at $0.4717 after dropping 11% on Tuesday.
Losers
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares tumbled 75.4% to close at $0.3960 on Wednesday after the company announced a restructuring and the termination of the license agreement with Kissei for linzagolix.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares dipped 61.5% to close at $1.35 on Wednesday after the company cut its FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates. Macquarie and Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL declined 20.8% to close at $2.48.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB fell 19.6% to close at $24.01 after the company released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing net sales decreased 16.1%, compared to Q2 2021 to $102.9 million.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD dipped 18.6% to settle at $1.44.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX fell 17.7% to settle at $1.16. Bluejay Diagnostics posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 17.3% to close at $2.05. Freight Technologies shares jumped around 68% on Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded Samsung Mexico SDS business and has begun using its platform to assist with effecting Samsung's shipments from Mexico to the United States.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA dropped 15.7% to close at $1.56.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB fell 15.6% to close at $37.84 after the company reported financial results and issued top-line guidance below analyst estimates.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 15.3% to close at $4.58. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced a $20 million private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA fell 14% to close at $18.69. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Cassava Sciences on whether it manipulated research results for its investigational Alzheimer's drug, Reuters reported citing two people familiar with the inquiry.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ fell 13.8% to close at $0.1501.
- Endo International plc ENDP dipped 13.7% to close at $0.4508.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 13.4% to close at $5.48.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS fell 13.3% to close at $0.5980.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA shares fell 13% to close at $1.47. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 94% on Tuesday after the company filed a request for the withdrawal of the Registration Statement on Form S-1.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC dipped 12.8% to settle at $3.94.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS shares fell 12.5% to close at $0.4725. Versus Systems shares jumped around 20% on Tuesday after the USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,376,498 to the company to cover games and challenges that produce real world rewards inside of apps and streaming media.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 11.2% to close at $14.93.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX dipped 11% to settle at $3.74.
- Travelzoo TZOO fell 10.4% to close at $5.89 following downbeat Q2 results.
- TuanChe Limited TC dropped 9.4% to settle at $1.5669.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 8.9% to close at $2.24.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW dipped 8.8% to close at $231.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Garmin Ltd. GRMN fell 8.7% to settle at $93.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- The Kraft Heinz Company KHC fell 6% to close at $36.34 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Agilysys, Inc. AGYS dropped 5.5% to close at $48.73 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS dropped 5.2% to close at $118.93.
