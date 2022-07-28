Man dead following rollover crash in Pittsburgh; police investigating possibility of foul play

www.wtae.com
Woman arrested on warrants for criminal homicide, other crimes after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
A crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led to an arrest Sunday night. State police said the crash happened on the lower deck of the bridge. The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle, identified as Ronika Carter, was taken into custody when troopers discovered she had several warrants out for her arrest, including one for criminal homicide.
Man killed in North Shore shooting identified
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s North Shore. Officers responded to the area near Anderson Street and E. General Robinson Street for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a man who had been shot twice. He was...
Man dead following crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday on Maple Lane. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office identified the man as 29-year-old Tyler J. Cubakovic, of North Huntingdon Township. Only one vehicle was...
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
Car lands on top of vehicle after crash in Shaler parking lot
A crash involving multiple vehicles in a Shaler parking lot ended with one vehicle on top of another. The incident happened Monday afternoon in front of Aldi. A WTAE photojournalist reports that a witness said the driver in a gray SUV was backing out of their spot and ran over something that made a crunching noise. When they heard that, they went to slam on the brakes, but hit the gas instead, did a U-turn, and struck another car before coming to rest on the blue one.
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh's North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after 10-month-old is revived with naloxone
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County police say a McKees Rocks grandmother is wanted and still at large in connection with the suspected drug overdose of her 10-month-old grandson. They said she took off during the incident as paramedics and McKees Rocks police were treating the unresponsive baby using...
Man fatally struck by car while changing tire along I-80 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a car while changing his tire on a shoulder on I-80 in Mercer County. Pennsylvania State Police say Daniel Lee Leinen was on the shoulder of I-80 westbound near mile marker 25.6 in Wolf Creek Township to change his driver's side rear tire.
At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home, stealing Matchbox toy
NEW STANTON, Pa. — State police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of breaking into a home and stealing a Matchbox toy truck on Sunday. According to police, the incident happened just after noon along Broadview Road in New Stanton. According to court documents, Orxan Huseynov told police he was...
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Pennsylvania state trooper injured from gunshot; Suspect arrested
A Pennsylvania state trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect. The shooting happened early Friday inside a store in Alquippa. State police say two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart. As the troopers approached, state police say a suspect […]
Westmoreland County paramedic dies after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County paramedic died days after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty. Fred Manno, 64, suffered a medical emergency on July 19 after completing a patient transfer and died early Saturday morning. Manno was a paramedic in North Huntingdon and also...
North Huntingdon standoff ends; one person in custody
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A standoff that lasted for about six hours at a North Huntingdon home ended with one person in custody Thursday evening, state police said. Sky 4 with Action Cam showed a large police presence in the area of the standoff on Ivanhoe Drive. "What we...
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Person in custody after SWAT situation in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six tension-filled hours came to a peaceful close in North Huntingdon. It started at a home on Ivanhoe Drive at 1 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check, but retreated and called for backup when they heard gunshots. Streets around the house...
